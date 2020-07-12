Tesla slashes Model Y price amid pandemic

The $3,000 price cut comes as Tesla seeks to maintain sales momentum in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reduction follows discounts Tesla offered in May on its Model 3, Model X and Model S.

The company, headed by Elon Musk, this month posted a smaller-than-expected drop in its second-quarter deliveries, proving resilient despite the pandemic that hit the global auto industry.

The Model Y now starts at just under $50,000 down nearly 6% from its previous price of just under $53,000, according to the carmaker's website.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.