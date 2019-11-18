Tesla : to Invest Up to EUR4 Billion in German Factory -Bild Am Sonntag

--Electric car maker Tesla plans to invest up to 4 billion euros ($4.42 billion) into its planned factory near Berlin, weekly Bild am Sonntag reports, without naming sources.

--According to the German newspaper, Tesla could receive subsidies of around EUR300 million, if they are approved by the EU.

--The company plans to employ 3,000 skilled workers at first and later 7,000, according to Bild am Sonntag.

Full story in German: https://bit.ly/33Zg9LN

