TESLA INC.

TESLA INC.

TSLA
Tesla : to Invest Up to EUR4 Billion in German Factory -Bild Am Sonntag

11/18/2019 | 05:19am EST

--Electric car maker Tesla plans to invest up to 4 billion euros ($4.42 billion) into its planned factory near Berlin, weekly Bild am Sonntag reports, without naming sources.

--According to the German newspaper, Tesla could receive subsidies of around EUR300 million, if they are approved by the EU.

--The company plans to employ 3,000 skilled workers at first and later 7,000, according to Bild am Sonntag.

Full story in German: https://bit.ly/33Zg9LN

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 354 M
EBIT 2019 -223 M
Net income 2019 -841 M
Debt 2019 7 417 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -73,7x
P/E ratio 2020 242x
EV / Sales2019 2,91x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
Capitalization 63 477 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 289,43  $
Last Close Price 352,17  $
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.5.82%63 477
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.63%203 941
VOLKSWAGEN AG32.06%101 042
DAIMLER AG10.39%59 898
BMW AG5.45%53 150
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY10.28%52 708
