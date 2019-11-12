Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 06:16pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen at a groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric-car maker will build its first European factory as well as an engineering and design centre in Berlin.

By building a plant in Germany, Tesla will be able to add the "Made in Germany" accolade. Berlin also has earmarked financial support for manufacturing electric car battery cells.

Musk, in a tweet, said that Tesla will build batteries, powertrains and vehicles, starting with Model Y lower-priced sports utility vehicle at the Berlin factory.

Last month, Tesla said it expected its European factory to start production in 2021. The carmaker is also gearing up to open its factory in Shanghai.

Musk made the announcement about the Berlin plant at the Golden Steering Wheel awards ceremony in Germany. He said the factory will be near the new Berlin airport. Musk had said in June last year that Germany is the frontrunner for its first factory in Europe.

"Tesla is coming to Brandenburg with a big investment," Dietmar Woidke, state premier of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin, said in a statement. "We lobbied for this for a long time in intensive talks and with good arguments."

The company is yet to prove it can be consistently profitable. Tesla has said it expects to be cash flow positive, but faces big investments with the launch of new factories and development of products including a pickup truck and a semi-truck.

Musk's appearance at the awards ceremony is another example of Tesla's efforts to co-opt marketing tactics employed by German manufacturers, which have a reputation for quality.

Tesla, for instance, has tested its cars on the Nordschleife, the notorious northern loop of the Nuerburgring racing track, as a way to burnish the brand's reputation for reliability and sporting prowess.

The company has an engineering firm in Pruem, Germany, that specializes in automated manufacturing systems for battery-making plants.

In October, Reuters reported that Tesla is aiming to start production for its factory in China amid uncertainties around orders, labour and suppliers.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt, Paul Carrel in Berlin and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA INC.
06:19pTESLA : to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
RE
06:16pELON MUSK : Tesla to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:54pTech Up as Infineon Buoys Chip Stocks -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:28pU.S. auto showrooms need more electric cars, environmental group says
RE
11:05aAlibaba-backed EV startup XPeng raises nearly $400 million for growth - sourc..
RE
11/09ELON MUSK : Siemens CEO deplores admiration for 'pot smoker' after deputy praise..
RE
11/08DAVID EINHORN : Tesla's Musk, Greenlight's Einhorn taunt each other on Twitter
RE
11/08GM Sells Closed Factory In Ohio -- WSJ
DJ
11/07VOLKSWAGEN'S SHANGHAI EV PLANT WITH : Vw ceo
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 348 M
EBIT 2019 -219 M
Net income 2019 -853 M
Debt 2019 7 528 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -67,4x
P/E ratio 2020 233x
EV / Sales2019 2,73x
EV / Sales2020 2,25x
Capitalization 58 864 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 285,33  $
Last Close Price 326,58  $
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.3.69%58 864
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION27.77%195 633
VOLKSWAGEN AG30.65%99 189
DAIMLER AG16.38%62 316
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.75%54 894
BMW AG6.12%52 646
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group