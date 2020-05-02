Log in
Tesla, Inc.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  
Tesla : to extend furlough for some employees by another week - internal email

05/02/2020 | 02:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The view of Tesla Inc's U.S. vehicle factory in Freemont, California

Tesla Inc told furloughed employees on Friday that they will remain out of work for at least another week, postponing a plan to resume normal operations on May 4 at its San Francisco vehicle-assembly plant, according to an internal email.

"For furloughed employees, unless you are contacted by your manager about a start date, you will remain on furlough until further notice, at least for another week," the company's in-house counsel Valerie Capers Workman said in the email, which was sent to employees and seen by Reuters.

Tesla suspended production at its Fremont, California plant on March 24.

The extension comes days after health officials from San Francisco County, along with five other Bay Area counties, said they would revise "shelter-in-place" orders that are set to expire on Sunday.

The new orders will keep the restrictions in place and extend them through May, with limited easing for a small number of low-risk activities.

The company was not immediately available to a Reuter's request for comment.

The electric carmaker last month furloughed all non-essential workers and implemented salary cuts during a shutdown of its U.S. production facilities because of the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates)

