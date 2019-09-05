Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : use of individual driver data for insurance 'state-by-state proposition'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 01:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla charging station is pictured during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai

Chicago (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's use of individual customer data, such as vehicle camera footage and GPS, to price its new insurance products will depend on drivers' authorization and individual U.S. state laws, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.

"The data is there, it's all there, cameras in and all around your car, all of the data points are there," Matthew Edmonds, Tesla's Head of Insurance, said at an auto insurance conference in Chicago.

"It really comes down to case law, and how much of the data we can utilise. It would have to be a state-by-state proposition," Edmonds said.

Tesla last week said it was launching an insurance service designed to give drivers in California, its biggest market, lower rates because of safety features on its electric vehicles.

The company did not name an insurance partner, but the California Department of Insurance website showed Tesla was licensed as a broker to conduct business on behalf of the State National Insurance Company Inc, a unit of Markel Corp.

Chief Executive Elon Musk has been one of the strongest proponents of the idea that car insurance rates should plummet as driver-assist and self-driving technology become standard.

U.S. insurers say they currently do not have sufficient data to validate auto industry promises of safety benefits from automated driving systems, citing automakers' reluctance to provide detailed information on models sold with those features, a lack of consistent standards, drivers' unpredictable use of the systems and higher repair costs.

Tesla is one of the few manufacturers whose vehicles are largely standard-equipped with advanced driver assistance features, including cameras monitoring lane keeping and recording vehicle surroundings.

California regulatory insurance filings in May said Tesla's insurance product might use "direct data feeds with customer permission."

But Tesla's insurance website states it uses "anonymised, aggregate data" to inform insurance rates, adding that it does not currently use data from individual vehicles, such as GPS or video footage.

Edmonds on Wednesday said the company currently was not using much data beyond regular auto insurance pricing components, which include variables such as a driver's age, years of driving experience, safety record and annual mileage.

He declined to say when the company would consider using additional data to price insurance rates.

Asked what states Tesla would expand its insurance programme to next, Edmonds said: "Find the states where the population is, those will be the states we'll be going to."

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in Chicago; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Tina Bellon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA INC.
01:11aTESLA : use of individual driver data for insurance 'state-by-state proposition'
RE
09/04NTSB : Tesla Autopilot let driver rely too much on automation
AQ
09/04NTSB : Autopilot flaw, driver inattention caused Tesla crash
AQ
09/04Porsche goes green with leather-free electric sports car
RE
08/30Tech up Amid Trade Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
08/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/30MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Mostly Higher To Trim August Decline As Trade-war..
DJ
08/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/30TESLA : China to exempt Tesla cars from 10% purchase tax
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 642 M
EBIT 2019 -551 M
Net income 2019 -1 362 M
Debt 2019 8 214 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -29,2x
P/E ratio 2020 1 558x
EV / Sales2019 1,94x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
Capitalization 39 530 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 265,57  $
Last Close Price 220,68  $
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.-32.39%40 305
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP12.56%186 046
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.51%81 075
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY10.34%52 697
DAIMLER AG-4.23%50 471
BMW AG-13.59%42 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group