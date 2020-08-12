Tesla : woos retail investors with stock split, shares rise

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street analysts praised Tesla Inc's
move to split its richly valued stock into smaller
chunks, saying it had the potential to extend a 200% rally in
its shares this year by making it easier for retail investors to
hold the stock.
Shares in the electric carmaker rose more than 6% in early
trading. The stock, which traded at around $1,467 before the
bell on Wednesday, is among the highest priced on Wall Street.
The five-for-one split - Tesla's first - comes at a time
when analysts and investors have expressed concerns over the
stock's high valuation in the market despite cash burn
concerns.
"The move makes sense for Tesla, as it will make its shares
cheaper and more accessible to young first-time retail traders
using platforms like Robinhood," said Jesse Cohen, senior
analyst at Investing.com.
"While stock splits are typically non-events for investors,
the reaction seen in Tesla's stock following the announcement
underlines the surging demand from the Robinhood-retail traders
to get in on fast-growing tech names."
Tesla's move follows a four-for-one split announced by Apple
Inc in late July, the iPhone maker's first stock split
since 2014.
"We believe institutional investors have turned the corner
in a positive direction as Musk & Co. have not just talked the
talk but walked the walk on its Model 3 sales and profitability
trajectory over the last year despite COVID," Wedbush analyst
Dan Ives said.
The world's most valuable carmaker posted stellar quarterly
results last month, setting it up to be included in the S&P 500
index.
Twelve of 33 analysts covering the stock rated it at "sell"
or lower, and just eight rated it at "buy" or higher. The median
price target for the stock is $1,300, up from $615 in May.
(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Akanksha Rana in
Bengaluru, writing by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Maju Samuel)