TESLA, INC.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/12 09:07:40 am
1461 USD   +6.30%
08:56aS&P 500 set to rise at open with eyes on stimulus
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
News 


Tesla : woos retail investors with stock split, shares rise

08/12/2020 | 08:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street analysts praised Tesla Inc's move to split its richly valued stock into smaller chunks, saying it had the potential to extend a 200% rally in its shares this year by making it easier for retail investors to hold the stock.

Shares in the electric carmaker rose more than 6% in early trading. The stock, which traded at around $1,467 before the bell on Wednesday, is among the highest priced on Wall Street.

The five-for-one split - Tesla's first - comes at a time when analysts and investors have expressed concerns over the stock's high valuation in the market despite cash burn concerns.

"The move makes sense for Tesla, as it will make its shares cheaper and more accessible to young first-time retail traders using platforms like Robinhood," said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.

"While stock splits are typically non-events for investors, the reaction seen in Tesla's stock following the announcement underlines the surging demand from the Robinhood-retail traders to get in on fast-growing tech names."

Tesla's move follows a four-for-one split announced by Apple Inc in late July, the iPhone maker's first stock split since 2014.

"We believe institutional investors have turned the corner in a positive direction as Musk & Co. have not just talked the talk but walked the walk on its Model 3 sales and profitability trajectory over the last year despite COVID," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said.

The world's most valuable carmaker posted stellar quarterly results last month, setting it up to be included in the S&P 500 index.

Twelve of 33 analysts covering the stock rated it at "sell" or lower, and just eight rated it at "buy" or higher. The median price target for the stock is $1,300, up from $615 in May.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru, writing by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 709 M - -
Net income 2020 1 019 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 272x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 256 B 256 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,77x
EV / Sales 2021 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 1 257,17 $
Last Close Price 1 374,39 $
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target -8,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.228.54%256 134
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.31%187 724
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.56%86 460
DAIMLER AG-14.33%53 259
BMW AG-19.96%44 598
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-12.54%43 964
