TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
07/30 04:39:12 am
0.241 EUR   -1.23%
06:16aCONFERENCE CALL DETAILS : 1H 2020 Results
PU
05/20CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS : 1Q 2020 Results
PU
05/18CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS : 1Q 2020 Results
PU
Conference call details: 1H 2020 Results

07/30/2020 | 06:16am EDT

FIRST HALF 2020

RESULTS

ANALYST and INVESTORS

CONFERENCE CALL

THURSDAY, 06 AUGUST 2020 - 08:45 a.m. (CET)

Conference call:

Tesmec's management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 08:45 p.m. CET (7:45 a.m. BST) on Thursday, 06 August 2020.

Participants:

Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni

Chairman / Managing Director

Paolo Mosconi

General Manager

Marco Paredi

Finance & Balance Officer and

Investor Relator Manager

To participate, you are kindly requested to call this number:

from Italy:

+39

02 805 88 11

from UK:

+44

121 281 8003

from Germany:

+49 69 255 11 4451

from France:

+33 170918703

  • from Switzerland: +41 225954727

from USA:

+1 718 7058794

It is suggested that participants dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the conference call.

* * *

Presentation slides:

Prior to the conference call, the presentation slides will be available to download from Tesmec's Investor Relations - Presentation (English language) at the address:

http://investor.tesmec.com/Investors/Presentations.aspx

* * *

For additional information:

Marco Paredi - Investor Relations Manager

Tel.: +39 035 4232840

Fax: +39 035 3844606

E-mail: ir@tesmec.com

Disclaimer

Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 10:15:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 201 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2019 2,97 M 3,48 M 3,48 M
Net Debt 2019 130 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 25,0 M 29,4 M 29,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 51,0%
