Conference call details: 1H 2020 Results

FIRST HALF 2020
RESULTS
ANALYST and INVESTORS
CONFERENCE CALL
THURSDAY, 06 AUGUST 2020 - 08:45 a.m. (CET)
Conference call:
Tesmec's management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 08:45 p.m. CET (7:45 a.m. BST) on Thursday, 06 August 2020.
Participants:
Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni
Chairman / Managing Director
Paolo Mosconi
General Manager
Marco Paredi
Finance & Balance Officer and
Investor Relator Manager
To participate, you are kindly requested to call this number:
•
from Italy:
+39
02 805 88 11
•
from UK:
+44
121 281 8003
•
from Germany:
+49 69 255 11 4451
•
from France:
+33 170918703
from Switzerland: +41 225954727
• from USA:
+1 718 7058794
It is suggested that participants dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the conference call.
Presentation slides:
Prior to the conference call, the presentation slides will be available to download from Tesmec's Investor Relations - Presentation (English language) at the address:
http://investor.tesmec.com/Investors/Presentations.aspx
For additional information:
Marco Paredi - Investor Relations Manager
Tel.: +39 035 4232840
Fax: +39 035 3844606
E-mail: ir@tesmec.com
Disclaimer
Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 10:15:10 UTC