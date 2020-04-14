Log in
TESMEC S.P.A.

(TES)
04/14 11:37:12 am
0.289 EUR   +1.40%
Conference call details: Results of the Resolution of the Board of Directors

04/14/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

Results of the Resolution

of the Board of Directors

ANALYST and INVESTORS

CONFERENCE CALL

WEDNESDAY, 15 APRIL 2020 - 12:00 a.m. (CET)

Conference call:

Tesmec's management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 12:00 a.m. CET (11:00 a.m. BST) on Wednesday, 15 April 2020.

Participants:

Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni

Chairman / Managing Director

Paolo Mosconi

General Manager

Marco Paredi

Finance & Balance Officer,

Investor Relator Manager

To participate, you are kindly requested to call this number:

from Italy:

+39

02 805 88 11

from UK:

+44

121 281 8003

from Germany:

+49 69 255 11 4451

from France:

+33 170918703

  • from Switzerland: +41 225954727

from USA:

+1 718 7058794

It is suggested that participants dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the conference call.

* * *

Presentation slides:

Prior to the conference call, the presentation slides will be available to download from Tesmec's Investor Relations - Presentation (English language) at the address:

http://investor.tesmec.com/Investors/Presentations.aspx

* * *

For additional information:

Marco Paredi - Investor Relations Manager

Tel.: +39 035 4232840

Fax: +39 035 3844606

E-mail: ir@tesmec.com

Disclaimer

Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 21:47:08 UTC
