Conference call details: 1Q 2019 Results

04/18/2019 | 03:33am EDT

FIRST QUARTER 2019

RESULTS

ANALYST and INVESTORS

CONFERENCE CALL

MONDAY, 6 MAY 2019 - 02:30 p.m. (CET)

Conference call:

Tesmec's management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 02:30 p.m. CET (1:30 p.m. BST) on Monday, 6 May 2019.

Participants:

Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni

Chairman / Managing Director

Paolo Mosconi

General Manager

Gianluca Casiraghi

Chief Financial Officer

Marco Paredi

Investor Relator Manager

To participate, you are kindly requested to call this number:

from Italy:

+39

02 805 88 11

from UK:

+44

121 281 8003

from Germany:

+49 69 255 11 4451

from France:

+33 170918703

from Switzerland: +41 225954727

from USA:

+1 718 7058794

It is suggested that participants dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the conference call.

* * *

Presentation slides:

Prior to the conference call, the presentation slides will be available to download from Tesmec's Investor Relations - Presentation (English language) at the address:

http://investor.tesmec.com/Investors/Presentations.aspx

* * *

For additional information:

Marco Paredi - Investor Relations Manager

Tel.: +39 035 4232840

Fax: +39 035 3844606

E-mail: ir@tesmec.com

Disclaimer

Tesmec S.p.A. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 07:32:02 UTC
