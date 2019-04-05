Log in
TESSCO Technologies : Announces Distribution Agreement with IoT Solutions Leader Digi International

04/05/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

Tessco will sell Digi offerings in support of IoT applications across markets.

Tessco (Nasdaq: TESS) today announced a new agreement to distribute products from IoT technology leader, Digi International® (Nasdaq: DGII, www.digi.com).

Digi produces a full range of hardware and software designed for revolutionary IoT applications in energy, smart cities, medical, industrial, retail and transportation, among other industries. Tessco will offer Digi’s portfolio of RF modules, cellular routers, gateways, modems, console servers, and USB/serial media converters, as well as Digi Remote Manager® a secure, device management application which allows users to configure, control and maintain their IoT devices. Tessco’s commitment to delivering end-to-end, edge-to-core IoT solutions for their broad base of thousands of customers is well-aligned with Digi’s comprehensive offering set.

“Digi is a remarkable addition to Tessco’s IoT product offering,” said Charles Kriete, Tessco senior vice president, commercial sales, product marketing and supply chain. “The breadth and scale of the Digi IoT portfolio make them a strategic manufacturer as Tessco continues its endeavor to be the leading Internet of Things technology distributor.”

“Tessco offers a range of unique opportunities in the evolving IoT landscape for Digi and our customers,” said Richard Halliday, vice president of channel sales and alliance at Digi International. “Right at the outset of the relationship, Tessco has been willing to be nimble and innovative in order to help our mutual partners and their customers benefit from the advantages of leveraging IoT to grow their business.”

Digi’s full range of offerings is expected to be available from Tessco in early May. To learn more and explore Tessco’s full range of services and IoT products, visit www.tessco.com.

About Tessco

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 350 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.


© Business Wire 2019
