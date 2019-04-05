TESSCO Technologies : Announces Distribution Agreement with IoT Solutions Leader Digi International

Tessco (Nasdaq: TESS) today announced a new agreement to distribute
products from IoT technology leader, Digi International®
(Nasdaq: DGII, www.digi.com).
Digi produces a full range of hardware and software designed for
revolutionary IoT applications in energy, smart cities, medical,
industrial, retail and transportation, among other industries. Tessco
will offer Digi’s portfolio of RF modules, cellular routers, gateways,
modems, console servers, and USB/serial media converters, as well as
Digi Remote Manager® a secure, device management application
which allows users to configure, control and maintain their IoT devices.
Tessco’s commitment to delivering end-to-end, edge-to-core IoT solutions
for their broad base of thousands of customers is well-aligned with
Digi’s comprehensive offering set.
“Digi is a remarkable addition to Tessco’s IoT product offering,” said
Charles Kriete, Tessco senior vice president, commercial sales, product
marketing and supply chain. “The breadth and scale of the Digi IoT
portfolio make them a strategic manufacturer as Tessco continues its
endeavor to be the leading Internet of Things technology distributor.”
“Tessco offers a range of unique opportunities in the evolving IoT
landscape for Digi and our customers,” said Richard Halliday, vice
president of channel sales and alliance at Digi International. “Right at
the outset of the relationship, Tessco has been willing to be nimble and
innovative in order to help our mutual partners and their customers
benefit from the advantages of leveraging IoT to grow their business.”
Digi’s full range of offerings is expected to be available from Tessco
in early May. To learn more and explore Tessco’s full range of services
and IoT products, visit www.tessco.com.
About Tessco
TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology
distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and
retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device
accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with
a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions,
and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 350
of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi,
Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a
single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and
complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005324/en/