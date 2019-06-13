TESSCO Technologies : Earns Distinction as Top Western Hemisphere Distributor for Rajant

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) has been recognized as
the Top Western Hemisphere Distributor for industrial wireless brand
Rajant, which provides a patented Kinetic Mesh® technology for scalable
private mobile broadband networks.
Tessco, a leading value-added distributor in the wireless space, serves
tens of thousands of unique customers each month and complements their
product offer from leading brands like Rajant with an array of services
for customers, including technical support, supply chain management, and
just-in-time delivery. Tessco sells Rajant’s full portfolio of products
to a wide range of markets, such as petrochemical and oil & gas.
“It’s a testament to our team and the quality, reliability, and
reputation of Rajant’s brand that we’ve been able to deliver so many
successful solutions for our customers using Rajant’s products,” said
Charles Kriete, Tessco Sr. VP of Commercial Sales, Product Marketing,
and Supply Chain. “We’ve built an exceptional relationship over the
years and look forward to continuing our success together moving
forward.”
“Tessco has been an authorized Rajant distributor since October 2014 and
has always done well for us in that role,” said Bernard Taliaferro,
Rajant’s Channel Director. “Tessco’s phenomenal database of customers
and contacts has really begun to shine due to the quality of their sales
and product management teams. Add in Tessco’s commitment to strategic
partners, like Rajant, and you have a recipe for success and growth with
Tessco playing an integral part.”
About Tessco
TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology
distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and
retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device
accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with
a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions,
and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 350
of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi,
Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a
single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and
complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.
About Rajant
Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless
networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb®
wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant,
customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network
that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand,
mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput
and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous
applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial
customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private
network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in
more than 50 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail,
oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture, Rajant
is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and
offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.rajant.com
or follow Rajant on LinkedIn
and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005045/en/