Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TESSCO Technologies, Inc.    TESS

TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TESS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TESSCO Technologies : to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2019 Conference on March 28

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 09:01am EDT

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today announced that management will be presenting to investors at the Sidoti Spring 2019 Conference at 8:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Marriot Marquis Hotel in Times Square, New York City.

President and Chief Executive Officer Murray Wright and Chief Financial Officer Aric Spitulnik will be presenting and answering questions from investors.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation can be found in the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website. An archive of the presentation also will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
09:01aTESSCO TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2019 Conference on March 2..
BU
02/27TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES : Adds Industry-Leader Anritsu to Test Equipment Product Off..
BU
02/12TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/08TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
02/06TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES : Therese O'Brien Honored with Chairman's Coin Award at NATE..
BU
01/30TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES : Adds JLab Audio Accessories to Their Product Offering
BU
01/24TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
01/24TESSCO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/24TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
01/17TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES : Schedules Third-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release and C..
BU
More news
Chart TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
TESSCO Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Murray Wright President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert B. Barnhill Executive Chairman
Aric M. Spitulnik CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Joseph M. Cawley Chief Information Officer
John D. Beletic Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.29.50%132
CISCO SYSTEMS21.72%232 163
QUALCOMM-2.65%67 051
NOKIA OYJ8.71%34 880
ERICSSON AB13.40%31 692
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS21.78%22 957
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.