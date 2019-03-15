TESSCO Technologies : to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2019 Conference on March 28

TESSCO
Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added
distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today
announced that management will be presenting to investors at the Sidoti
Spring 2019 Conference at 8:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at
the Marriot Marquis Hotel in Times Square, New York City.
President and Chief Executive Officer Murray Wright and Chief Financial
Officer Aric Spitulnik will be presenting and answering questions from
investors.
A link to the live webcast of the presentation can be found in the Events
section of the Company’s investor
relations website. An archive of the presentation also will be
available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.
