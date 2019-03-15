TESSCO Technologies : to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2019 Conference on March 28

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today announced that management will be presenting to investors at the Sidoti Spring 2019 Conference at 8:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Marriot Marquis Hotel in Times Square, New York City.

President and Chief Executive Officer Murray Wright and Chief Financial Officer Aric Spitulnik will be presenting and answering questions from investors.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation can be found in the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website. An archive of the presentation also will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated

TESSCO Technologies, Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.

