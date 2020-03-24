Log in
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated : Announces Thad Lowe as Vice President, General Manager of Ventev

03/24/2020 | 10:02am EDT

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) has announced the hiring of Thad Lowe as Vice President, General Manager of Ventev. Thad will leverage over 25 years of industry experience to foster innovation while driving growth and profitability for Tessco’s Ventev Wireless Infrastructure and Mobile Accessories divisions.

Prior to joining Tessco, Lowe was most recently head of Small Cell Solutions and Development, Americas at Airspan Networks, where he was responsible for strategic customer business development and new technology initiatives. Lowe previously spent 16 years at Samsung Electronics America before joining Airspan Networks. There, he held various Vice President and leadership positions where he played crucial roles in directing engineering, program management, and support organizations while also holding responsibility for all aspects of commercial product.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to add someone with Thad’s leadership and industry experience to the Ventev organization,” said Sandip Mukerjee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tessco. “Thad’s proven success in product development and management will aid both sides of the Ventev business to capitalize on new technology opportunities and create unique and innovative solutions that meet our customer’s needs.”

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)
TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.


© Business Wire 2020
