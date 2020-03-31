Tessenderlo : Conference call 2019 results.pdf

2019 marked the 100thanniversary of Tessenderlo Group. To commemorate this milestone, the group published a book and created a special website, highlighting the history of Tessenderlo Group. In September 2019, the group also organized a family day which attracted more than 2,000 participants.
In the first half of 2019, Tessenderlo Group also introduced Claro™. This is a range of revolutionary tissue-engineering products for 3D applications (part of the operating segment Bio-valorization).
Within the DYKA Group business unit, which provides high quality,
value-added solutions in plastic pipe systems for the utilities,
agricultural, building and civil engineering markets, DYKA opened new branches in Anderlecht (Belgium) and Třeboň (Czech Republic) during the first half of 2019.
On July 10, 2019, an Extraordinary General Meeting approved a number of amendments to the articles of association and the introduction of loyalty voting rights.
In June 2019, Tessenderlo Group acquired NAES Belgium bvba from the American group NAES Corporation, which is a subsidiary of Itochu Corporation. Since 2012, NAES Belgium has been responsible for the operation of the T-Power 425 MW CCGT plant, which is a 100% subsidiary of Tessenderlo Group.
At the end of December 2019,
DYKA Group agreed to acquire the production plant of REHAU Tube in La Chapelle-Saint-Ursin (France) from the German REHAU Group. The plant specializes in the manufacturing of sewer, soil & waste, storm water management, and telecom pipes and fittings.
PB Leiner inaugurated a new collagen peptides line in February 2020 in Santa Fe (Argentina). This additional production facility will allow for a considerable extra production volume of SOLUGEL™ collagen peptides.
Tessenderlo Group is currently studying options for the construction of a new gas power plant in the Belgian municipality of Tessenderlo. As the outcome of the study is currently unpredictable, no further details can be disclosed at this stage.
Tessenderlo Group is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that it keeps its people safe and keep its plants and businesses running. This is because the group provides support for vital services and the flow of crucial goods:
basic chemicals for the production of drinking water based on side streams in the form of hydrochloric acid from the production of sulfate of potash (SOP);
gelatin for medical and food applications
crop nutrition and crop protection products for agriculture (for which the season is just starting in the northern hemisphere);
plastic pipe systems for maintaining drinking water supply systems and polluted water evacuation;
All of the plants and activities are running in line with expectations at the moment, except for the current disruption of production at DYKA Group's French plant in
Sainte-Austreberthe (segment Industrial Solutions). In February 2020, the COVID-19 disease also disrupted production at the Chinese plant in Nehe (PB Leiner - segment Bio-valorization), which restarted production in early March.
Based on current information, the impact of these events on the financial results is expected to be limited.
Activities could be further impacted in the coming weeks or months if too many employees are impacted byCOVID-19 and/or if access to raw materials and auxiliary materials or means of transportation becomes more complicated, or if our customers are no longer able to process our products.
On October 2, 2018, Tessenderlo Group closed the acquisition of the remaining 80% shares ofT-Power nv, which is a gas-fired 425 MW power plant in Tessenderlo (Belgium). In order to improve the comparability with 2018 figures, T-Power results are presented separately.
Adjusted EBITDA equals adjusted EBIT plus depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBIT is considered by the group to be a relevant performance measure in order to compare results over the period2018-2019 as it excludes adjusting items from the EBIT (Earnings Before Interests and Taxes). EBIT adjusting items principally relate to restructuring, impairment losses, provisions, gains or losses on significant disposals of assets or subsidiaries and the effect of the electricity purchase agreement.
The implementation of IFRS 16Leases, as of January 1, 2019, impacted the Adjusted EBIT/EBITDA. The IFRS 16 impact on the Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: Agro (+7.1 million EUR), Bio-valorization (+9.1 million EUR), Industrial Solutions (+9.3 million EUR) and T- Power (+0.1 million EUR). The IFRS 16 impact on the Adjusted EBIT is as follows: Agro (+0.7 million EUR), Bio-valorization (+0.3 million EUR), Industrial Solutions (+0.7 million EUR) and T-Power (+0.0 million EUR).
Operational free cash flow equals to Adjusted EBITDA minus capital expenditure minus change in trade working capital.
Slight increase of 2019 revenue as the extension of the Agro season in the United States positively impacted the 2H19 volumes.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased in 2019, although continued margin pressure in 2H19 was offset by the higher volumes.
NovaSource:
Revenue remained stable in 2H19 and could not compensate the lower 1H19 revenue, which was due to weather conditions, resulting in a lower 2019 Adjusted EBITDA.
Tessenderlo Kerley International:
2019 revenue decreased as, in contrast with 1H19, an increase of the SOP sales price was not able to offset the SOP volume decline in 2H19.
Adjusted EBITDA of Tessenderlo Kerley International increased as the impact of lower SOP volumes could be offset by increased margins, while 2H18 was negatively impacted by significant production issues in Ham (Belgium) and Rouen (France).
Results were in line with expectations, asT-Power nv fulfilled all tolling agreement requirements.
During 2019 the group has reviewed theT-Power nv financing structure, as well as the ongoing long term maintenance program.
Furthermore the group acquired NAES Belgium bvba in June 2019. Since 2012, NAES Belgium has been responsible for the operation of theT-Power 425 MW CCGT (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine) plant. Meanwhile, the name of the company was changed to T-Power Energy Services bv.
2019 Adjusted EBIT to profit details (Million EUR)
The recycling of currency translation reserves following the completion of the liquidation process of PB Gelatins Wenzhou Co., Ltd. (China) for +3.0 million EUR, as well as the gain on the sale of somenon-strategic assets (mainly land).
Impairment losses relate to assets, which will not be used anymore following changes in market conditions (within the operating segment Industrial solutions) and to the impairment of the Group BT Bautechnik goodwill.
Provisions and claims mainly include the-5.6 million EUR impact of the decrease of the discount rate applied to the environmental provisions.
Other income and expenses mainly relate to the impact of an electricity purchase agreement(-6.3 million EUR in 2019), for which the own-use exemption under IAS 39 is not applicable anymore, and several other individually insignificant items.
The net finance costs (-7.2 million EUR) include unrealized foreign exchange gains on intercompany loans and cash and cash equivalents, which are not hedged. The regular finance cost, excluding net foreign exchange gains/(losses), amounts to -14.7 million EUR.
Tax expenses amount to -18.9 million EUR in 2019, versus -24.3 million EUR in 2018. The income tax expenses mainly relate to the operations in the United States.
The 2019 profit amounts to 97.6 million EUR compared to 92.1 million EUR in 2018. The profit (+) / loss (-) for the period is impacted by exchange gains and losses, mainly on non-hedged intercompany loans and cash and cash equivalents in USD. Excluding these exchange gains and losses, the profit (+)
loss(-) for 2019 would amount to approximately 90 million EUR, while the 2018 result would have amounted to approximately 79 million EUR.
The following statements are forward looking and actual results may differ materially.
The group anticipates that the 2020 Adjusted EBITDA will be higher compared to 2019. This guidance for 2020 does not include any potential impact fromCOVID-19 (Coronavirus). This disease is a new factor of uncertainty, which is expected to have a significant negative economic impact worldwide, and its effect on the 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is currently difficult to estimate. At this stage and given the evolving landscape, it is too early to determine the full impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 financial results.
The group would like to emphasize further that it currently operates in a volatile political, economic, financial and health environment.
