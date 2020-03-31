Tessenderlo : Conference call 2019 results.pdf 0 03/31/2020 | 04:16am EDT Send by mail :

basic chemicals for the production of drinking water based on side streams in the form of hydrochloric acid from the production of sulfate of potash (SOP); gelatin for medical and food applications crop nutrition and crop protection products for agriculture (for which the season is just starting in the northern hemisphere); plastic pipe systems for maintaining drinking water supply systems and polluted water evacuation; protection of the meat chain (in France).

©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2019 results 10 Update COVID-19: All of the plants and activities are running in line with expectations at the moment, except for the current disruption of production at DYKA Group's French plant in

Sainte-Austreberthe (segment Industrial Solutions). In February 2020, the COVID-19 disease also disrupted production at the Chinese plant in Nehe (PB Leiner - segment Bio-valorization), which restarted production in early March.

Based on current information, the impact of these events on the financial results is expected to be limited.

Activities could be further impacted in the coming weeks or months if too many employees are impacted by COVID-19 and/or if access to raw materials and auxiliary materials or means of transportation becomes more complicated, or if our customers are no longer able to process our products. ©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2019 results 11

Adjusted EBITDA decreased in 2019, although continued margin pressure in 2H19 was offset by the higher volumes. NovaSource: Revenue remained stable in 2H19 and could not compensate the lower 1H19 revenue, which was due to weather conditions, resulting in a lower 2019 Adjusted EBITDA. Tessenderlo Kerley International: 2019 revenue decreased as, in contrast with 1H19, an increase of the SOP sales price was not able to offset the SOP volume decline in 2H19.

Adjusted EBITDA of Tessenderlo Kerley International increased as the impact of lower SOP volumes could be offset by increased margins, while 2H18 was negatively impacted by significant production issues in Ham (Belgium) and Rouen (France). ©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2019 results 16 2H19 and 2019 update: Bio-valorization BIO-VALORIZATION % Change Million EUR 2019 2018 excluding fx % Change as effect and reported impact IFRS 16 Revenue 543.1 496.9 7.5% 9.3% Adjusted EBITDA 56.6 27.5 66.5% 105.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.4% 5.5% Adjusted EBIT 22.7 2.4 783.7% 864.7% Adjusted EBIT margin 4.2% 0.5% PB Leiner: Revenue increase in 2019 thanks to higher volumes.

Increase of Adjusted EBITDA thanks to an increase of volumes, combined with a better product mix and lower raw material prices. Akiolis: Decrease of 2019 volumes, although this decline was more outspoken in 1H19 compared to 2H19, when volumes were positively impacted by a heat wave in France.

Stable Adjusted EBITDA. ©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2019 results 17 2H19 and 2019 update: Industrial Solutions INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS % Change Million EUR 2019 2018 excluding fx % Change as effect and reported impact IFRS 16 Revenue 526.0 515.5 1.2% 2.0% Adjusted EBITDA 41.4 26.5 18.1% 56.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.9% 5.1% Adjusted EBIT 11.9 5.6 93.4% 111.8% Adjusted EBIT margin 2.3% 1.1% DYKA Group: Revenue benefited from favorable market circumstances.

Increase of Adjusted EBITDA, mainly thanks to higher volumes and increased production efficiency as a result of investments previously made. Performance Chemicals: Lower revenue due to technical issues at the plant in Loos (France).

Stable Adjusted EBITDA compared to 2018, as the 1H19 result improvement was offset by technical issues in Loos (France) in 2H19. Mining and Industrial: Stable results S8 Engineering: Improvement of Adjusted EBITDA compared to 2018, although remaining negative, following additional internal projects and a further reduction of costs. ©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2019 results 18 2H19 and 2019 update: T-Power T-POWER % Change Million EUR 2019 2018 excluding fx % Change as effect and reported impact IFRS 16 Revenue 71.1 18.8 278.9% 278.9% Adjusted EBITDA 51.2 13.5 278.0% 278.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin 72.1% 72.2% Adjusted EBIT 12.0 4.3 178.7% 178.7% Adjusted EBIT margin 16.8% 22.9% Results were in line with expectations, as T-Power nv fulfilled all tolling agreement requirements.

T-Power nv fulfilled all tolling agreement requirements. During 2019 the group has reviewed the T-Power nv financing structure, as well as the ongoing long term maintenance program.

T-Power nv financing structure, as well as the ongoing long term maintenance program. Furthermore the group acquired NAES Belgium bvba in June 2019. Since 2012, NAES Belgium has been responsible for the operation of the T-Power 425 MW CCGT (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine) plant. Meanwhile, the name of the company was changed to T-Power Energy Services bv. ©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2019 results 19 2019 Adjusted EBIT to profit details (Million EUR) The recycling of currency translation reserves following the completion of the liquidation process of PB Gelatins Wenzhou Co., Ltd. (China) for +3.0 million EUR, as well as the gain on the sale of some non-strategic assets (mainly land).

non-strategic assets (mainly land). Impairment losses relate to assets, which will not be used anymore following changes in market conditions (within the operating segment Industrial solutions) and to the impairment of the Group BT Bautechnik goodwill.

Provisions and claims mainly include the -5.6 million EUR impact of the decrease of the discount rate applied to the environmental provisions.

-5.6 million EUR impact of the decrease of the discount rate applied to the environmental provisions. Other income and expenses mainly relate to the impact of an electricity purchase agreement (-6.3 million EUR in 2019), for which the own-use exemption under IAS 39 is not applicable anymore, and several other individually insignificant items. The net finance costs (-7.2 million EUR) include unrealized foreign exchange gains on intercompany loans and cash and cash equivalents, which are not hedged. The regular finance cost, excluding net foreign exchange gains/(losses), amounts to -14.7 million EUR. Tax expenses amount to -18.9 million EUR in 2019, versus -24.3 million EUR in 2018. The income tax expenses mainly relate to the operations in the United States. The 2019 profit amounts to 97.6 million EUR compared to 92.1 million EUR in 2018. The profit (+) / loss (-) for the period is impacted by exchange gains and losses, mainly on non-hedged intercompany loans and cash and cash equivalents in USD. Excluding these exchange gains and losses, the profit (+) loss (-) for 2019 would amount to approximately 90 million EUR, while the 2018 result would have amounted to approximately 79 million EUR. ©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2019 results 20 Outlook The following statements are forward looking and actual results may differ materially.

The group anticipates that the 2020 Adjusted EBITDA will be higher compared to 2019. This guidance for 2020 does not include any potential impact from COVID-19 (Coronavirus). This disease is a new factor of uncertainty, which is expected to have a significant negative economic impact worldwide, and its effect on the 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is currently difficult to estimate. At this stage and given the evolving landscape, it is too early to determine the full impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 financial results.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus). This disease is a new factor of uncertainty, which is expected to have a significant negative economic impact worldwide, and its effect on the 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is currently difficult to estimate. At this stage and given the evolving landscape, it is too early to determine the full impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 financial results. The group would like to emphasize further that it currently operates in a volatile political, economic, financial and health environment. ©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2019 results 21 Dividend The Board of Directors will propose to the shareholders, at the annual shareholders' meeting of May 12, 2020, not to pay out a dividend for the 2019 financial year.

The group currently believes that more shareholder value can be created through further investing available funds in the growth of the company, rather than via the distribution of dividends. ©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2019 results 22 Financial calendar  Annual General Meeting of Shareholders May 12, 2020  Half year 2020 results August 27, 2020 ©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2019 results 23 Annual report The annual report 2019 will be available as from April 2, 2020, on www.tessenderlo.com ©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2019 results 24 Sustainability report The sustainability report will be available as from April 2, 2020, on www.tessenderlo.com ©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2019 results 25 ©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2019 results Thank you ©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2019 results Attachments Original document

