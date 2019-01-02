Log in
Tessi : Completion of the sale of CPoR Devises

01/02/2019 | 07:35am CET


TESSI announces the sale to Loomis of its 80% stake in CPoR Devises.

Tessi announced by press release on 18 December 2018, that it had obtained clearance from the European Central Bank, upon proposal of the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR - French Prudential Supervisory Authority), that it did not object to the sale of CPoR Devises to Loomis.

This sale was successfully completed on 31 December 2018, with Tessi receiving sale proceeds, net of expenses and tax, of EUR 85.5 million.

 

Next release
Annual turnover, 7 February 2019 after market close		  

 

About Tessi
· Tessi is the No. 1 document processing specialist in France
· Listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B - ISIN code – FR0004529147 – Ticker: TES
· Head office in Grenoble, France (38)
· Created in 1971 and acquired by Pixel Holding on 12 January 2017
· European leader in information flow management and cheque receipt and processing
· French No. 1 in managing deferred promotional operations
 
For more information please visit our website: www.tessi.fr
 

Contacts

Tessi
Communication department
communication@tessi.fr
Phone: + 33 (0)4 76 70 59 10		 Actus
Amalia Naveira / Investor Relations
Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 90
anaveira@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr

Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- General Company News
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56427-tes-020119-cession-cpor-gb.pdf
