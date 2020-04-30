Log in
TETHYS PETROLEUM

(TETHF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 04/30 09:47:13 am
0.14592 USD   -26.86%
07:00pTETHYS PETROLEUM PRESS RELEASE : Annual Results
NE
04/16TETHYS PETROLEUM : Corporate Update
NE
03/17TETHYS PETROLEUM : Corporate Update
NE
Tethys Petroleum Press Release: Annual Results

04/30/2020 | 07:00pm EDT

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2020) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL.H) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announced that it will not file the following documents for the year ended December 31, 2019 by April 30, 2020 but intends to take advantage of the exemption afforded by the Canadian securities regulatory authorities in view of Covid-19 and will make its filings at the earliest possible opportunity:

  1. Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

  2. Management's Discussion and Analysis

  3. FORM 51-101F1 - STATEMENT OF RESERVES DATA AND OTHER OIL AND GAS INFORMATION

  4. FORM 51-101F2 - REPORT ON RESERVES DATA BY INDEPENDENT QUALIFIED RESERVES EVALUATOR OR AUDITOR

  5. FORM 51-101F3 - REPORT OF MANAGEMENT AND DIRECTORS ON RESERVES DATA AND OTHER INFORMATION

  6. FORM 52-109FV2 - CEO CERTIFICATION

  7. FORM 52-109FV2 - CFO CERTIFICATION

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

Contact Information:

Tethys Petroleum
info@tethys-group.com
www.tethys-group.com

© Newsfilecorp 2020
