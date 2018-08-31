Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tethys Petroleum: 2017 Annual Results

08/31/2018 | 11:50am CEST

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2018) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL.H) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its Annual Results for the year ended December 31, 2017. The full Annual Results together with Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form have been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Copies of the filed documents may be obtained via SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on Tethys' website at www.tethys-group.com.

The Company anticipates filing its results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and for the six months ended June 30, 2018 in the coming days. The Company's filings will then be up to date and the Company then intends to apply to the Alberta Securities Commission to have the Cease Trade Order currently in place lifted.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

Contact Information:

Tethys Petroleum
info@tethys-group.com
www.tethys-group.com


© Newsfilecorp 2018
