TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED

(TPL.H)
Tethys Petroleum : Corporate update 7-14-2020 (PDF121 KB)

07/14/2020 | 04:41pm EDT

Email: info@tethys-group.com

Website: www: tethys-group.com

July 14, 2020

Tethys Petroleum Press Release

(TSXV: TPL)

Corporate Update

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today provides a corporate update.

Testing of Klymene Exploration Well (KBD-02)

The test period for the first zone (Jurassic) has been completed and the testing for the second potential zone has been initiated. The test was done using different choke sizes between 5mm and as high as 11mm. The 11mm choke increased production to over 700 bopd from the previously announced 400 bopd (using the 9mm choke).

Management is pleased to announce that the KBD-02 well second zone has been tested at depths of 2127.4 to 2145.4 meters. The test produced at an average production rate of 15.5 tons per hour or 372 tons per day (approximately 2,700 barrels per day) using an 11 mm choke. Using a 9 mm choke the average production rate was 276 tons per day. Over the next 10-12 days geophysical loggings including works with different chokes and pressure tests will be done. The current storage and distribution capacity on the site is limited and this may affect the Company's ability to run tests with larger choke sizes. The oil quality is high, the pressure very good and at present there is no water present.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in the area.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Tethys Petroleum

Casey McCandless

Chief Financial Officer

info@tethys-group.com

901-763-4001

www.tethys-group.com

Registered Office: 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1-9005, Cayman Islands

Disclaimer

Tethys Petroleum Limited published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 20:40:04 UTC
