Tethys Petroleum: Interim Results

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2018) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL.H) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its Interim Results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The full Interim Results together with Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Copies of the filed documents may be obtained via SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on Tethys' website at www.tethys-group.com.

The Company's filings are now up to date and the Company has applied to the Alberta Securities Commission to have the Cease Trade Order currently in place lifted.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

