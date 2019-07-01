Tethys Petroleum : Results of Annual General and Special Meeting (PDF158 KB)

Log in
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED

(TPL.H)
Tethys Petroleum : Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

07/01/2019

Email: info@tethys-group.com

Website: www: tethys-group.com

July 1, 2019

Tethys Petroleum Press Release

(TSXV: TPL.H)

Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands - Tethys Petroleum Limited ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announces the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") held on June 28, 2019.

The following resolutions put to shareholders at the AGSM were passed on a poll at the meeting:

  1. Approval of a Scheme of Arrangement (the "Scheme");
  2. Issuance of Ordinary Shares Upon Settlement of Olisol Debt;
  3. Receipt of Financial Statements and Auditors Report;
  4. Election of Directors
    1. William P. Wells;
    2. Abay Amirkhanov;
    3. Medgat Kumar;
    4. Adeola Ogunsemi; and
    5. Mattias Sjoborg.
  6. Appointment of Auditors

Scheme of Arrangement

Following approval by shareholders of the Scheme at the AGSM, the Company will seek a Final Order from the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands at a hearing scheduled for July 16, 2019. Subject to other closing conditions having been met, including obtaining regulatory approvals, the Company will then move forward to implement the Scheme at the earliest opportunity.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

Contact Information:

Tethys Petroleum info@tethys-group.com

www.tethys-group.com

Registered Office: 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1-9005, Cayman Islands

Disclaimer

Tethys Petroleum Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 08:52:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Mattias Sjoborg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Paul Wells Non-Executive Chairman
Clive Oliver Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Adeola Ogunsemi Independent Non-Executive Director
Medgat Kumar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED100.00%31
CNOOC LTD9.87%76 452
CONOCOPHILLIPS-2.17%68 941
EOG RESOURCES INC.6.82%54 063
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-18.08%37 603
ANADARKO PETROLEUM60.95%35 430
