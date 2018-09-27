Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces PPP002 Program Update Following Type B Meeting with U.S. FDA

Shorter regulatory pathway confirmed by FDA and potential for Schedule 3 classification

ORLEANS, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., a leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development (TSX VENTURE: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF), today announced that it conducted a Type B meeting with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its dronabinol AdVersa™ mucoadhesive product, PPP002. The purpose of the meeting was to obtain confirmation of the eligibility of PPP002 for the 505(b)(2) NDA and the requirements for marketing approval.

The FDA confirmed the eligibility of the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for the product PPP002 and that the efficacy and systemic safety would be supported by the corporation’s proposed comparative bioavailability study and if successful Tetra could apply for FDA approval in Q1 2019, for Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting as well as Anorexia associated with Weight Loss in Patients with AIDS. The FDA also provided feedback on the local safety requirements and the evaluation of the abuse potential of PPP002 for obtaining a Schedule III controlled substance classification.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of yesterday’s meeting with the U.S. FDA,” said Guy Chamberland, M.Sc., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and CSO of Tetra Bio-Pharma. “The FDA confirmed the shorter regulatory path to the market that Tetra had promised shareholders. In addition, the FDA also provided clear guidance on the safety and drug abuse data requirements for the new drug application. With this confirmation and guidance, Tetra can now complete the execution of the clinical program for PPP002 and, if successful, anticipates submitting a New Drug Application to commercialize PPP002 in Q1 2019."

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer1, the global chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) market will reach a valuation of US$1.88 bn by 2020, an increase from its 2013 valuation of US$1.28 bn. Based on the expected improved safety profile of delayed release dronabinol, Tetra expects that AdVersa™ could gain significant market share within three (3) years of its launch in the USA.

Reducing Opioid Use

The opioid crisis is serious and growing throughout North America. Tetra’s rich cannabinoid-derived product pipeline has the potential to play a significant role in opioid sparing, thus addressing a societal issue of critical proportion. Tetra expects to undertake a Phase II clinical trial using PPP002 up against an opioid to treat chronic pain.

