MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tetra Tech, Inc.    TTEK

TETRA TECH, INC.

(TTEK)
Tetra Tech : Acquires Segue Technologies to Expand High-End IT Capabilities

02/25/2020 | 09:09am EST

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) announced today that it has acquired Segue Technologies, Inc.® (Segue), a leading Information Technology (IT) management consulting firm based in Arlington, Virginia.

“The integration of high-end technology applications with our subject matter expertise in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure continues to expand Tetra Tech’s ability to provide innovative solutions for our clients,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “The addition of Segue enables us to apply exciting cutting-edge techniques that incorporate advanced data analytics, cloud services, and enterprise-wide software applications for our government and commercial customers. Segue also brings additional capabilities with system modernization tools that are critical for our Department of Defense customers.”

Brian W. Callahan, Segue President and CEO, said, “We are excited about joining our more than 200 employees with the Tetra Tech family, gaining access to their global platform and numerous contract vehicles. Now as part of Tetra Tech, we are able to combine our expertise to deliver greater value to our clients, while increasing opportunities for our employees on projects around the world.”

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Segue is joining Tetra Tech’s Government Services Group.

About Segue Technologies, Inc.

Segue is a leading IT solutions, cybersecurity, and management consulting firm based in Arlington, Virginia. Segue provides full lifecycle application development and modernization for federal agencies, including the Department of Defense.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 555 M
EBIT 2020 265 M
Net income 2020 195 M
Debt 2020 168 M
Yield 2020 0,65%
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,10x
EV / Sales2021 2,01x
Capitalization 5 198 M
Chart TETRA TECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tetra Tech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TETRA TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 99,17  $
Last Close Price 95,06  $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie L. Shoemaker President
Steven Michael Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John Christopher Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.13.12%5 198
WASTE MANAGEMENT8.80%52 660
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.10.38%31 565
TOMRA SYSTEMS14.01%5 017
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.-1.26%4 725
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.1.83%4 720
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.