Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tetra Tech, Inc.    TTEK

TETRA TECH, INC.

(TTEK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tetra Tech : Announces Executive Appointments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 06:07pm EDT

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) announced today the promotion of Dr. Leslie Shoemaker to President. In this role she will lead our strategic planning and operating segments.

Dr. Shoemaker joined Tetra Tech 28 years ago, and has held increasingly responsible positions including project manager, chief strategy officer, and most recently executive vice president and business segment president. She has been instrumental in leading our growth strategies that have supported Tetra Tech’s expansion over the past decade from a U.S. business to the global operations we are today. She obtained her Ph.D. in Agricultural Engineering from University of Maryland, Master of Engineering from Cornell University, and majored in Mathematics for her undergraduate degree at Hamilton College.

“Dr. Shoemaker is highly qualified to lead our operations in the further expansion of our market-leading water and environment solutions and advanced analytics practice. She exemplifies Tetra Tech’s Leading with Science® approach, with her ability to build high performing interdisciplinary teams, and expertise in advanced analytics and innovative water modeling of large-scale systems,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech CEO and Chairman.

“Tetra Tech has tremendous opportunities as we enter the 2020 fiscal year, to address some of today’s most challenging problems: adapting to a changing climate, and providing for essential water, environment and infrastructure. Our scientists and engineers build on a legacy of analytics, empowered by today’s most advanced technology. I look forward to further developing our highly talented group of professionals to support our clients’ needs,” said Dr. Shoemaker.

Additionally, Mr. Derek Amidon has been promoted to lead the Commercial International Services Group (CIG), one of our two business segments, in addition to his current role as President of the Commercial Account Management Division. He brings to this role significant experience in the design and implementation of environmental restoration programs and support of our Fortune 100 client accounts in the commercial sector. Most recently he has led the successful integration of the acquisition of the United Kingdom based WYG.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TETRA TECH, INC.
06:07pTETRA TECH : Announces Executive Appointments
BU
09/17TETRA TECH : Wins $48M USAID Global Marine Pollution Prevention Contract
PU
08/13TETRA TECH : Wins Two U.S. EPA Superfund Contracts with Combined Value of $132 M..
BU
08/13TETRA TECH, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/02TETRA TECH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
07/31TETRA : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31TETRA TECH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
07/31TETRA TECH : Reports Record Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/31TETRA TECH : eGlobalTech Launches Artificial Intelligence Solution Auxilium
AQ
07/30TETRA TECH : eGlobalTech Launches Artificial Intelligence Solution Auxilium
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 399 M
EBIT 2019 234 M
Net income 2019 192 M
Debt 2019 252 M
Yield 2019 0,62%
P/E ratio 2019 25,1x
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,08x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 4 741 M
Chart TETRA TECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tetra Tech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TETRA TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 89,57  $
Last Close Price 86,76  $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie L. Shoemaker Executive Vice President-Operations
Steven Michael Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John Christopher Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.64.07%4 642
WASTE MANAGEMENT27.64%48 189
REPUBLIC SERVICES19.60%27 655
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA-10.77%4 474
CLEAN HARBORS INC54.43%4 257
TOMRA SYSTEMS24.95%3 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group