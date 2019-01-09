Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tetra Tech, Inc.    TTEK

TETRA TECH, INC. (TTEK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/09 04:00:00 pm
52.86 USD   +0.76%
2018TETRA TECH, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2018TETRA TECH, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
2018TETRA TECH, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tetra Tech : Announces Planned Dates for First Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 07:28pm EST

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) announced today the planned dates for its first quarter 2019 results and conference call. On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, after market close, Tetra Tech intends to announce its first quarter 2019 results. On Thursday, January 31, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Tetra Tech plans to host a conference call to further present and discuss the Company’s financial results and forward outlook.

Investors and other interested parties can access a live audio-visual webcast through a link posted on the Company's website at tetratech.com/investors. The webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading, global provider of consulting and engineering services. We are differentiated by Leading with Science® to provide innovative technical solutions to our clients. We support global commercial and government clients focused on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. With more than 17,000 associates worldwide, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TETRA TECH, INC.
07:28pTETRA TECH : Announces Planned Dates for First Quarter 2019 Results and Conferen..
BU
2018TETRA TECH : USAID Awards Tetra Tech $23 Million Contract for Sustainable Forest..
BU
2018TETRA TECH, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018TETRA TECH : U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Awards Tetra Tech $100 Million Contrac..
BU
2018TETRA TECH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
2018TETRA : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018TETRA TECH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Direct..
AQ
2018TETRA TECH : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results
BU
2018TETRA TECH : Announces Planned Dates for Fourth Quarter 2018 Results and Confere..
BU
2018TETRA TECH : USAID Awards Tetra Tech $21 Million Contract for Sustainable Landsc..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 284 M
EBIT 2019 233 M
Net income 2019 164 M
Debt 2019 178 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 17,88
P/E ratio 2020 16,78
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capitalization 2 805 M
Chart TETRA TECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tetra Tech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TETRA TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 71,2 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie L. Shoemaker Executive Vice President-Operations
Steven M. Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John Christopher Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.1.33%2 805
WASTE MANAGEMENT2.31%38 819
REPUBLIC SERVICES1.40%23 726
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA4.44%5 207
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA4.98%3 500
CLEAN HARBORS INC5.49%2 916
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.