TETRA TECH, INC. (TTEK)
Tetra Tech : Announces Planned Dates for Fourth Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

10/18/2018 | 12:06am CEST

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) announced today the planned dates for its fourth quarter 2018 results and conference call. On Wednesday, November 7, 2018, after market close, Tetra Tech intends to announce its fourth quarter 2018 results. On Thursday, November 8, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Tetra Tech plans to host a conference call to further present and discuss the Company’s financial results and forward outlook.

Investors and other interested parties can access a live audio-visual webcast through a link posted on the Company's website at tetratech.com/investors. The webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading, global provider of consulting and engineering services. We are differentiated by Leading with Science® to provide innovative technical solutions to our clients. We support global commercial and government clients focused on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. With 17,000 associates worldwide, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2018
