Tetra Tech : Announces Planned Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

0
04/10/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) announced today the planned dates for its second quarter 2019 results and conference call. On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after market close, Tetra Tech intends to announce its second quarter 2019 results. On Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Tetra Tech plans to host a conference call to further present and discuss the Company’s financial results and forward outlook.

Investors and other interested parties can access a live audio-visual webcast through a link posted on the Company's website at tetratech.com/investors. The webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 17,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 301 M
EBIT 2019 237 M
Net income 2019 166 M
Debt 2019 178 M
Yield 2019 0,83%
P/E ratio 2019 20,08
P/E ratio 2020 18,46
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capitalization 3 317 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 70,4 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie L. Shoemaker Executive Vice President-Operations
Steven M. Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John Christopher Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.15.45%3 317
WASTE MANAGEMENT14.72%43 356
REPUBLIC SERVICES9.99%25 647
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA-0.17%4 983
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA36.04%4 584
CLEAN HARBORS INC46.36%4 034
