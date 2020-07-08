Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tetra Tech, Inc.    TTEK

TETRA TECH, INC.

(TTEK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tetra Tech : Announces Planned Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today the planned dates for its third quarter 2020 results and conference call.

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after market close, Tetra Tech intends to announce its third quarter 2020 results. On Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Tetra Tech plans to host a conference call to present and discuss the Company’s financial results and forward outlook.

Investors and other interested parties can access a live audio-visual webcast through a link posted on the Company's website at tetratech.com/investors. The webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TETRA TECH, INC.
04:51pTETRA TECH : Announces Planned Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conferen..
BU
06/09TETRA TECH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
06/09TETRA TECH : Provides Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance
BU
05/14TETRA TECH : IP3 Launches Online Learning for Public-Private Partnership Profess..
BU
05/12TETRA TECH, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/01TETRA TECH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
04/29TETRA : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29TETRA TECH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
04/29TETRA TECH : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/23TETRA TECH : Releases Its 2020 Sustainability Report Card on Earth Day
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 348 M - -
Net income 2020 166 M - -
Net Debt 2020 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
Yield 2020 0,77%
Capitalization 4 265 M 4 265 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart TETRA TECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tetra Tech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TETRA TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 89,86 $
Last Close Price 78,95 $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie L. Shoemaker President
Steven Michael Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John Christopher Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.-6.86%4 265
WASTE MANAGEMENT-8.20%44 152
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-8.99%25 742
TOMRA SYSTEMS24.68%5 435
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.-20.42%3 839
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.-33.15%3 186
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group