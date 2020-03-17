Tetra Tech : Biogas Project Wins ABC Wisconsin 2019 Project Distinction Gold Award

Associated Builders and Contractors

Tetra Tech joined Joe Daniels Construction in receiving the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) 2019 Projects of Distinction Gold Award for the development of the Dane County Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Facility in Wisconsin.

Joe Daniels Construction implemented Tetra Tech's biogas facility design, which converts methane from cow manure and municipal solid waste into natural gas for vehicles and utilities. Dane County's facility is the first in the United States to receive biogas from multiple sources and connect renewable gas with a compressed natural gas (CNG) gas station.

This award highlights the diligence, dedication, and expertise of Tetra Tech and Joe Daniels Construction to bring this innovative idea to completion.