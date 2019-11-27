Tetra Tech : December 2019 Investor Presentation

Certain statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as those related to fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results and stock price, and the other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.
To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide a valuable perspective on our financial results. However, non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation and are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP measures. In addition, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently which limits the ability of investors to compare non-GAAP measures of Tetra Tech to those used by our peer companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the Appendix to this presentation.
Our Business
$3.1B Revenue
Leading with Science®
450 OFFICES WORLDWIDE
20,000
ASSOCIATES
PREMIER GLOBAL CONSULTING AND ENGINEERING FIRM
#1 Market Leading Positions
#1
ENR
Engineering News-Record
Water
16 Years in a row
Environmental Management
10 Years in a row
Solid Waste
6 Years in a row
Treatment/Desalination
5 Years in a row
Tetra Tech: A company built on:
Leading with Science®
Added
#1 EPA
Consultant
Environmental
U.S. Federal
Restoration
• First pc-based
U.S. Water
Expanded
water models
• First surveys
to asses water
Founded
of arctic
quality
• First
using remote
telemetry
underwater
robots &
• First
physical
sensors
water
models
Expanded
Disaster Mgmt.
Added Australia
& UK
Expanded Int.
Dev. Mkt.
Added Canada
• Cloud- based disaster recovery services
Largest ever sediment restoration project
Leverage
Technology and
Advanced
Analytics
Addressing world needs in water, environment & sustainability
ENR 2019 Rankings
#1
Water
#1
Environmental
Management
#1
Solid Waste
#1
Wind Power
#1
Treatment/
Desalination
#1
Hydro Plants
#1
Dams &
Reservoirs
Global Associates
20,000
U.S. 11,000
Canada 4,000
Australia 3,000
UK2,000
Tetra Tech 2020 & Beyond
Leveraging our Technology Throughout our Business
Tt
•
Advanced Analytical Tools
•
Proprietary Models
Tetra Tech Delta
•
Patents
•
Software Solutions
WATER
ENVIRONMENT
Intelligent
Sector
Real Time
Asset
Road and
Acoustic
Disaster
Monitoring &
Augmented
Watershed
Coastal
Master
Control
Management
Rail
Modeling
Recovery
Evaluation
Design
Planning
Tt
Lightbox™
GoalSet
Csoft™
Tt Innovation Hubs
Intellectual Property
Tt Technology
Inventors' Program
Transfer
Growth Opportunities
Fiscal 2020 Outlook
U.S. Federal
Drivers:
▪ Increase in U.S. Federal
5% to 10%
budget
U.S. Commercial
Drivers:
▪
Environmental services
3% to 8%
▪
Green buildings design
Leading
with
U.S. State and Local
Science®
Drivers:
International
▪
Municipal water
10% to 15%*
infrastructure
Drivers:
▪
Disaster recovery
▪ Infrastructure and
7% to 12%
environmental programs
* Excludes disaster response
Water
Market Drivers
$7B+ new water funding in growth states of CA, FL and TX
$400B+ shoreline projection cost estimate for U.S. coastal communities
ENR #1 in Water 16 years in a row
Flood Management
Water Supply
Water Quality
Treatment Plant
Reclamation Facility
Community Resiliency - Hurricane Sandy
1st direct potable reuse - Daytona Beach
$1B in capital savings - Csoft™
Environment
Market Drivers
New FEMA pre-disaster mitigation funding: $1.5B next 5 years
Green tech & sustainability market growing to $29B by 2024 (CAGR: 27%)
Disaster Response & Recovery
Built Environment
ENR #1 in Environmental
Management -
10 years in a row
International Development
400 contracts with U.S. municipalities
Green Buildings
First global marine debris program
Sustainability Program
Tetra Tech supports sustainability through our
San Antonio
Water System
55,000 acre-feet of water treated per year
Wet weather systems optimization, (Csoft®):
>$1B capital saved
CLIENT PROJECTS
2018 U.S. hurricanes:
10 million yd3 of debris recycled
Afghanistan
Women's
Leadership
Development:
22,000 women trained
INTERNAL OPERATIONS
20,474
99%
Students reached
of corporate
through STEM Program
marketing materials use
since inception
recycled-content paper
78%
100%
of corporate
Paperless onboarding
marketing materials
documentation
delivered electronically
36%
55%
Reduction in tons
Improvement in
CO2e per associate
volunteer hours
since program
per employee
inception
www.tetratech.com/sustainability-report-card
Backlog
Significant Awards (Q4-19)
Contract
Funded
Record High
Ceiling
Value
3200
$3.09B
Various Commercial
―
$326M
3100
Int'l Dev Task Orders
―
$214M
3000
USAID Global Energy Services
$500M
―
Contract
2900
EPA Superfund Regions 4 & 5
$132M
$7M
Contracts
2800
DFID Sustainable Economic
$85M
$85M
Growth Contract
$M
2700
USAID Global Analytics
$70M
―
Services Contract
2600
$2.54B
U.S. Army Task Orders
―
$52M
2500
USAID Global Marine Pollution
$48M
$5M
Prevention Contract
2400
USACE Albuquerque District
Funded and
$40M
―
Authorized Work
Civil Works Contract
2300
MCC Mongolia Water Compact
$30M
―
2200
Contract
Q4-17
Q1-18
Q2-18
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Financial Update
Strong Financial Performance
Net Revenue ($ in millions)
$2.4B
EPS
$2,500
$3.17
$3.00
$2,250
$2.50
$2,000
$2.00
$1.50
$1,750
$1,500
$1.00
$0.50
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
Strong growth across diverse portfolio of end-clients
