TETRA TECH, INC.

TETRA TECH, INC.

(TTEK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Tetra Tech : December 2019 Investor Presentation

0
11/27/2019 | 06:13pm EST

Investor Presentation

December 2019

Forward Looking Statements &

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as those related to fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results and stock price, and the other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide a valuable perspective on our financial results. However, non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation and are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP measures. In addition, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently which limits the ability of investors to compare non-GAAP measures of Tetra Tech to those used by our peer companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the Appendix to this presentation.

2

Our Business

$3.1B Revenue

Leading with Science®

450 OFFICES WORLDWIDE

20,000

ASSOCIATES

PREMIER GLOBAL CONSULTING AND ENGINEERING FIRM

3

#1 Market Leading Positions

#1

ENR

Engineering News-Record

Water

16 Years in a row

Environmental Management

10 Years in a row

Solid Waste

6 Years in a row

Treatment/Desalination

5 Years in a row

4

Tetra Tech: A company built on:

Leading with Science®

Added

#1 EPA

Consultant

Environmental

U.S. Federal

Restoration

First pc-based

U.S. Water

Expanded

water models

First surveys

to asses water

Founded

of arctic

quality

First

using remote

telemetry

underwater

robots &

First

physical

sensors

water

models

Expanded

Disaster Mgmt.

Added Australia

& UK

Expanded Int.

Dev. Mkt.

Added Canada

Cloud- based disaster recovery services

  • Largest ever sediment restoration project

Leverage

Technology and

Advanced

Analytics

Addressing world needs in water, environment & sustainability

ENR 2019 Rankings

#1

Water

#1

Environmental

Management

#1

Solid Waste

#1

Wind Power

#1

Treatment/

Desalination

#1

Hydro Plants

#1

Dams &

Reservoirs

Global Associates

20,000

U.S. 11,000

Canada 4,000

Australia 3,000

UK2,000

5

Tetra Tech 2020 & Beyond

Leveraging our Technology Throughout our Business

Tt

Advanced Analytical Tools

Proprietary Models

Tetra Tech Delta

Patents

Software Solutions

WATER

ENVIRONMENT

Intelligent

Sector

Real Time

Asset

Road and

Acoustic

Disaster

Monitoring &

Augmented

Watershed

Coastal

Master

Control

Management

Rail

Modeling

Recovery

Evaluation

Design

Planning

Tt

Lightbox™

GoalSet

Csoft™

Tt Innovation Hubs

Intellectual Property

Tt Technology

Inventors' Program

Transfer

6

Growth Opportunities

7

Fiscal 2020 Outlook

U.S. Federal

Drivers:

Increase in U.S. Federal

5% to 10%

budget

U.S. Commercial

Drivers:

Environmental services

3% to 8%

Green buildings design

Leading

with

U.S. State and Local

Science®

Drivers:

International

Municipal water

10% to 15%*

infrastructure

Drivers:

Disaster recovery

Infrastructure and

7% to 12%

environmental programs

* Excludes disaster response

8

Water

Market Drivers

  • $7B+ new water funding in growth states of CA, FL and TX
  • $400B+ shoreline projection cost estimate for U.S. coastal communities

ENR #1 in Water 16 years in a row

Flood Management

Water Supply

Water Quality

Treatment Plant

Reclamation Facility

Community Resiliency - Hurricane Sandy

1st direct potable reuse - Daytona Beach

$1B in capital savings - Csoft™

9

Environment

Market Drivers

  • New FEMA pre-disaster mitigation funding: $1.5B next 5 years
  • Green tech & sustainability market growing to $29B by 2024 (CAGR: 27%)

Disaster Response & Recovery

Built Environment

ENR #1 in Environmental

Management -

10 years in a row

International Development

400 contracts with U.S. municipalities

Green Buildings

First global marine debris program

10

Sustainability Program

Tetra Tech supports sustainability through our

San Antonio

Water System

55,000 acre-feet of water treated per year

Wet weather systems optimization, (Csoft®):

>$1B capital saved

CLIENT PROJECTS

2018 U.S. hurricanes:

10 million yd3 of debris recycled

Afghanistan

Women's

Leadership

Development:

22,000 women trained

INTERNAL OPERATIONS

20,474

99%

Students reached

of corporate

through STEM Program

marketing materials use

since inception

recycled-content paper

78%

100%

of corporate

Paperless onboarding

marketing materials

documentation

delivered electronically

36%

55%

Reduction in tons

Improvement in

CO2e per associate

volunteer hours

since program

per employee

inception

www.tetratech.com/sustainability-report-card

11

Backlog

Significant Awards (Q4-19)

Contract

Funded

Record High

Ceiling

Value

3200

$3.09B

Various Commercial

$326M

3100

Int'l Dev Task Orders

$214M

3000

USAID Global Energy Services

$500M

Contract

2900

EPA Superfund Regions 4 & 5

$132M

$7M

Contracts

2800

DFID Sustainable Economic

$85M

$85M

Growth Contract

$M

2700

USAID Global Analytics

$70M

Services Contract

2600

$2.54B

U.S. Army Task Orders

$52M

2500

USAID Global Marine Pollution

$48M

$5M

Prevention Contract

2400

USACE Albuquerque District

Funded and

$40M

Authorized Work

Civil Works Contract

2300

MCC Mongolia Water Compact

$30M

2200

Contract

Q4-17

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

12

Financial Update

13

Strong Financial Performance

Net Revenue ($ in millions)

$2.4B

EPS

$2,500

$3.17

$3.00

$2,250

$2.50

$2,000

$2.00

$1.50

$1,750

$1,500

$1.00

$0.50

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

  • Strong growth across diverse portfolio of end-clients
  • High-enddifferentiated services drive higher margins
  • Consistently growing bottom line faster than top line

14

Balanced Capital Allocation

FY-19

Cash Flow

$209M

Acquisitions

WYG - UK expansion

eGlobalTech - Advanced analytics

FY-19 Return to

$100M in Shares Repurchased

Shareholders

$30M in Dividends

Current

Net Debt/EBITDA: 0.6x

Leverage

15

Guidance

(as of November 13, 2019)

Net Revenue

Adjusted Diluted EPS

Q1-20

$600M

- $640M

$0.75 - $0.80

FY-20

$2.4B

- $2.6B

$3.35 - $3.55

Assumptions FY-20

  • Includes intangible amortization of $10 million or $0.14 per share
  • 23% effective FY-20 tax rate
  • 55.5 million average diluted shares
  • Excludes contributions from future acquisitions

16

Summary

  • Strong finish to a record fiscal 2019
  • Technically differentiated - Leading with Science®
  • Broad-baseddemand for high-end consulting and engineering services
  • All-timehigh backlog and contract capacity provide strong position for long term growth

17

APPENDIX

18

Unaudited Investors Report

2016

2017

2018

2019

($ in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

Total

Total

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 mos

3rd Qtr

9 mos

4th Qtr

Total

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 mos

3rd Qtr

9 mos

4th Qtr

Total

REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1)

2,531,319

2,735,153

752,942

698,782

1,451,724

761,459

2,213,183

747,342

2,960,525

715,978

727,266

1,443,244

825,464

2,268,708

853,882

3,122,590

REVENUE, NET OF SUBCONTRACTOR COSTS ["Net Revenue" (2)]

Government Services Group (GSG)

951,030

1,067,158

309,966

290,565

600,531

301,019

901,550

310,784

1,212,334

303,281

316,041

619,322

352,563

971,885

357,496

1,329,381

Commercial / International Services Group (CIG) - Adjusted

960,908

966,938

233,729

241,860

475,589

267,854

743,443

252,885

996,328

249,506

274,084

523,590

270,471

794,061

282,680

1,076,741

NET REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1)

1,911,938

2,034,096

543,695

532,425

1,076,120

568,873

1,644,993

563,669

2,208,662

552,787

590,125

1,142,912

623,034

1,765,946

640,176

2,406,122

Remediation and Construction Management (RCM) / Claims

17,267

(86)

1,152

368

1,520

1,479

2,999

(10,927)

(7,928)

577

(4,741)

(4,165)

162

(4,002)

(12,483)

(16,485)

OTHER COSTS OF REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1) (3)

1,570,625

1,665,852

448,408

440,521

888,930

458,812

1,347,742

459,471

1,807,213

454,119

487,725

941,846

505,056

1,446,901

520,495

1,967,396

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES - ADJUSTED (1) (3)

171,253

177,113

45,540

46,781

92,320

50,454

142,774

42,372

185,146

42,961

47,889

90,848

52,640

143,489

54,706

198,195

ACQUISITION AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

19,548

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,351

10,351

PURCHASE ACCOUNTING / NON-CORE DISPOSITIONS (GAINS)

2,823

(6,923)

-

1,918

1,918

3,626

5,544

3,643

9,187

-

1,028

1,028

500

1,528

20,257

21,785

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, AS REPORTED

135,855

183,342

48,589

42,716

91,305

55,496

146,801

43,285

190,086

55,711

47,545

103,256

64,841

168,097

20,664

188,762

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS - ADJUSTED (1) (2) (3)

170,060

191,131

49,747

45,123

94,870

59,607

154,477

61,826

216,303

55,707

54,511

110,218

65,338

175,556

64,975

240,531

GSG

101,595

138,199

39,125

34,177

73,302

44,372

117,674

50,537

168,211

37,413

44,803

82,217

52,487

134,703

50,560

185,263

CIG

106,603

90,817

21,294

18,399

39,693

27,892

67,585

19,323

86,908

27,099

20,869

47,968

27,025

74,993

29,285

104,278

Corporate (4)

(38,138)

(37,885)

(10,672)

(7,453)

(18,125)

(12,657)

(30,782)

(8,034)

(38,816)

(8,805)

(11,161)

(19,967)

(14,174)

(34,140)

(14,870)

(49,010)

RCM / Claims

(11,834)

(14,712)

(1,158)

(489)

(1,647)

(485)

(2,132)

(14,898)

(17,030)

4

(5,938)

(5,934)

3

(5,931)

(13,702)

(19,633)

OPERATING MARGIN - ADJUSTED [% of Net Revenue] (1) (2) (3)

8.9%

9.4%

9.1%

8.5%

8.8%

10.5%

9.4%

11.0%

9.8%

10.1%

9.2%

9.6%

10.5%

9.9%

10.1%

10.0%

GSG

10.7%

13.0%

12.6%

11.8%

12.2%

14.7%

13.1%

16.3%

13.9%

12.3%

14.2%

13.3%

14.9%

13.9%

14.1%

13.9%

CIG

11.1%

9.4%

9.1%

7.6%

8.3%

10.4%

9.1%

7.6%

8.7%

10.9%

7.6%

9.2%

10.0%

9.4%

10.4%

9.7%

Interest Expense

11,389

11,581

3,160

4,092

7,252

4,345

11,597

3,927

15,524

2,897

3,164

6,061

3,546

9,607

4,019

13,626

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)

124,466

171,761

45,429

38,624

84,053

51,150

135,203

39,358

174,562

52,814

44,381

97,195

61,295

158,491

16,645

175,136

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

40,613

53,844

(623)

9,877

9,254

17,806

27,060

10,545

37,605

10,782

(11,563)

(781)

12,044

11,263

5,112

16,375

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TETRA TECH

83,783

117,874

46,034

28,725

74,760

33,323

108,082

28,802

136,883

41,997

55,911

97,907

49,233

147,141

11,526

158,668

DILUTED AVERAGE SHARES

58,966

57,913

56,875

56,673

56,825

56,390

56,681

56,349

56,598

56,366

55,985

56,161

55,768

56,034

55,618

55,936

DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TETRA TECH, AS REPORTED

$

1.42

$

2.04

$

0.81

$

0.51

$

1.32

$

0.59

$

1.91

$

0.51

$

2.42

$

0.75

$

1.00

$

1.74

$

0.88

$

2.63

$

0.21

$

2.84

ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (1) (2) (3) (5)

$

1.88

$

2.13

$

0.65

$

0.54

$

1.18

$

0.71

$

1.89

$

0.75

$

2.64

$

0.70

$

0.70

$

1.40

$

0.89

$

2.28

$

0.88

$

3.17

ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) (2) (3)

214,088

235,019

59,450

55,190

114,640

69,634

184,274

69,602

253,876

63,922

60,909

124,831

71,854

196,686

72,489

269,175

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN [% of Net Revenue]

11.2%

11.6%

10.9%

10.4%

10.7%

12.2%

11.2%

12.3%

11.5%

11.6%

10.3%

10.9%

11.5%

11.1%

11.3%

11.2%

DAYS IN SALES OUTSTANDING

84.2

83.1

85.4

92.4

92.4

81.3

81.3

85.4

85.4

83.3

78.2

78.2

80.1

80.1

77.6

77.6

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

146,258

144,982

(57,682)

81,274

23,593

.

52,679

76,272

109,461

185,733

(15,302)

114,550

99,248

14,136

113,384

95,129

208,513

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

11,945

9,741

2,143

2,422

4,565

1,781

6,346

3,379

9,726

3,853

3,325

7,178

2,822

9,999

6,199

16,198

Y/Y ADJUSTED NET REVENUE GROWTH % (1) (2)

12.8%

6.4%

11.5%

3.3%

7.2%

14.3%

9.6%

5.7%

8.6%

1.7%

10.8%

6.2%

9.5%

7.4%

13.6%

8.9%

GSG

24.6%

12.2%

20.5%

11.2%

15.8%

13.1%

14.9%

10.0%

13.6%

(2.2%)

8.8%

3.1%

17.1%

7.8%

15.0%

9.7%

CIG

3.1%

0.6%

1.4%

(4.9%)

(1.9%)

15.7%

3.8%

0.9%

3.0%

6.8%

13.3%

10.1%

1.0%

6.8%

11.8%

8.1%

NET REVENUE % BY CLIENT TYPE - ADJUSTED

International

32%

30%

25%

28%

27%

29%

27%

29%

28%

30%

31%

31%

29%

30%

32%

30%

U.S. Commercial

30%

27%

28%

28%

28%

28%

28%

26%

27%

25%

24%

24%

24%

24%

23%

24%

U.S. Federal Government

27%

30%

29%

30%

29%

29%

30%

30%

30%

28%

27%

28%

28%

28%

28%

28%

U.S. State & Local Government

11%

13%

18%

14%

16%

14%

15%

15%

15%

17%

18%

17%

19%

18%

17%

18%

NET REVENUE % BY CONTRACT TYPE - ADJUSTED

Fixed-Price

27%

32%

31%

34%

32%

35%

33%

34%

33%

34%

35%

34%

33%

34%

35%

34%

Time-and-Materials

56%

49%

50%

50%

50%

48%

50%

49%

50%

49%

49%

49%

52%

50%

49%

50%

Cost-Plus

17%

19%

19%

16%

18%

17%

17%

17%

17%

17%

16%

17%

15%

16%

16%

16%

BACKLOG

2,378,894

2,541,105

2,428,698

2,510,037

2,510,037

2,435,461

2,435,461

2,663,814

2,663,814

2,793,108

2,814,077

2,814,077

2,833,990

2,833,990

3,091,857

3,091,857

  1. Excludes Remediation and Construction Management, non-cash claims
  2. Non-GAAPfinancial measure. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please visit tetratech.com/investor-presentations.html
  3. Excludes purchase accounting and non-core dispositions, and acquisition and integration expenses
  4. Corporate costs not allocable to the segments (e.g., acquisition costs, amortization expense, stock option expense, etc.)
  5. Excludes non-recurring tax benefits

Excel file available on tetratech.com/investor-relations

19

Reconciliation of Revenue to Revenue, Net of Subcontractor Costs ("Net Revenue")(in millions)

2018

2019

2016

2017

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 mos

3rd Qtr

9 mos

4th Qtr

Total

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 mos

3rd Qtr

9 mos

4th Qtr

Total

Consolidated

Revenue (As Reported)

2,583.5

2,753.4

759.7

700.3

1,460.0

764.8

2,224.8

739.3

2,964.1

717.4

722.6

1,440.0

825.8

2,265.8

841.5

3,107.3

RCM / Non-Cash Claims

(52.2)

(18.2)

(6.8)

(1.5)

(8.3)

(3.3)

(11.6)

8.0

(3.6)

(1.4)

4.6

3.2

(0.3)

2.8

12.4

15.2

Adjusted Revenue

2,531.3

2,735.2

752.9

698.8

1,451.7

761.5

2,213.2

747.3

2,960.5

716.0

727.2

1,443.2

825.5

2,268.6

853.9

3,122.5

Subcontractor Costs, Less RCM

(619.4)

(701.0)

(209.2)

(166.5)

(375.6)

(192.5)

(568.2)

(183.7)

(751.8)

(163.2)

(137.1)

(300.3)

(202.5)

(502.7)

(213.7)

(716.4)

Adjusted Net Revenue

1,911.9

2,034.2

543.7

532.3

1,076.1

569.0

1,645.0

563.6

2,208.7

552.8

590.1

1,142.9

623.0

1,765.9

640.2

2,406.1

GSG Segment

Revenue

1,289.5

1,487.6

442.8

406.0

848.8

423.9

1,272.7

422.2

1,694.9

412.0

417.5

829.5

492.0

1,321.5

499.2

1,820.7

Subcontractor Costs

(338.5)

(420.4)

(132.8)

(115.5)

(248.3)

(122.9)

(371.2)

(111.4)

(482.6)

(108.7)

(101.5)

(210.2)

(139.4)

(349.6)

(141.7)

(491.3)

Net Revenue

951.0

1,067.2

310.0

290.5

600.5

301.0

901.5

310.8

1,212.3

303.3

316.0

619.3

352.6

971.9

357.5

1,329.4

CIG Segment

Revenue

1,297.2

1,326.0

331.5

309.7

641.2

352.6

993.8

329.3

1,323.1

317.8

322.5

640.3

347.8

988.0

354.5

1,342.5

Non-Cash Claims

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10.6

10.6

-

-

-

-

-

13.7

13.7

Adjusted Revenue

1,297.2

1,326.0

331.5

309.7

641.2

352.6

993.8

339.9

1,333.7

317.8

322.5

640.3

347.8

988.0

368.2

1,356.2

Subcontractor Costs

(336.3)

(359.1)

(97.8)

(67.8)

(165.6)

(84.8)

(250.4)

(87.0)

(337.4)

(68.3)

(48.4)

(116.7)

(77.3)

(194.0)

(85.5)

(279.5)

Adjusted Net Revenue

960.9

966.9

233.7

241.9

475.6

267.8

743.4

252.9

996.3

249.5

274.1

523.6

270.5

794.0

282.7

1,076.7

RCM Segment

Revenue

52.2

18.2

6.8

1.5

8.3

3.3

11.6

2.6

14.2

1.4

(4.6)

(3.2)

0.3

(2.8)

1.3

(1.5)

Subcontractor Costs

(34.9)

(18.3)

(5.7)

(1.0)

(6.8)

(1.9)

(8.6)

(2.9)

(11.6)

(0.9)

(0.1)

(1.0)

(0.1)

(1.2)

(0.1)

(1.3)

Net Revenue

17.3

(0.1)

1.1

0.5

1.5

1.4

3.0

(0.3)

2.6

0.5

(4.7)

(4.2)

0.2

(4.0)

1.2

(2.8)

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Tetra Tech to EBITDA

(in thousands)

2018

2019

2016

2017

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 mos

3rd Qtr

9 mos

4th Qtr

Total

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 mos

3rd Qtr

9 mos

4th Qtr

Total

Net Income Attributable to Tetra Tech

83,783

117,874

46,034

28,725

74,760

33,323

108,082

28,802

136,883

41,997

55,911

97,907

49,233

147,141

11,526

158,668

Interest Expense1

11,389

11,581

3,160

4,092

7,252

4,345

11,597

3,927

15,524

2,897

3,164

6,061

3,546

9,607

4,019

13,626

Depreciation2

22,756

22,207

5,169

5,101

10,270

4,863

15,134

4,458

19,592

4,297

4,212

8,510

4,166

12,675

4,611

17,285

Amortization2

22,078

22,786

4,625

5,038

9,662

5,226

14,888

3,360

18,249

3,977

2,244

6,221

2,396

8,618

2,941

11,559

Contingent Consideration

2,823

(6,923)

-

1,918

1,918

192

2,110

3,643

5,753

-

1,028

1,028

500

1,528

1,557

3,085

Goodwill Impairment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,755

7,755

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

40,613

53,844

(623)

9,877

9,254

17,806

27,060

10,545

37,605

10,782

(11,563)

(781)

12,044

11,263

5,112

16,375

EBITDA

183,442

221,369

58,365

54,751

113,116

65,755

178,871

54,735

233,606

63,950

54,996

118,946

71,885

190,832

37,521

228,353

Acquisition & Integration Expenses

19,548

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,351

10,351

Non-core dispositions

-

-

-

-

-

3,434

3,434

-

3,434

-

-

-

-

-

10,945

10,945

RCM / Non-Cash Claims

11,098

13,650

1,085

439

1,524

445

1,969

14,867

16,836

(28)

5,913

5,885

(31)

5,854

13,672

19,526

Adjusted EBITDA

214,088

235,019

59,450

55,190

114,640

69,634

184,274

69,602

253,876

63,922

60,909

124,831

71,854

196,686

72,489

269,175

  1. Includes amortization of deferred financing fee
  2. Varies slightly from the Statements of Cash Flows, which includes amortization of deferred financing fee

Excel file available on tetratech.com/investor-relations

20

Premier Global Consulting and Engineering Firm

21

Disclaimer

Tetra Tech Inc. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 23:12:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 562 M
EBIT 2020 262 M
Net income 2020 190 M
Debt 2020 159 M
Yield 2020 0,69%
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,97x
EV / Sales2021 1,89x
Capitalization 4 886 M
