Tetra Tech : NASA Awards Tetra Tech $300 Million Architectural and Engineering Services Contract

Tetra
Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) announced today that the National
Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has awarded the Company a
$300 million, multiple-award contract to provide architectural and
engineering services to investigate, design, and implement remedial
actions at the NASA Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force
Station in Florida.
Under this five-year contract, Tetra Tech will provide environmental
assessment and engineering services including regulatory documentation,
contaminant investigation, remedial design, and groundwater and soil
remediation.
“Tetra Tech has been Leading with Science® to
provide technical services to NASA at the Kennedy Space Center for the
past 16 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are
pleased to continue delivering innovative solutions to restore the
properties at NASA sites.”
About Tetra Tech
Tetra Tech is a leading, global provider of consulting and engineering
services. We are differentiated by Leading with Science®
to provide innovative technical solutions to our clients. We support
global commercial and government clients focused on water, environment,
infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international
development. With more than 17,000 associates worldwide, Tetra Tech
provides clear solutions to complex problems.
Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com,
follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech),
or like us on Facebook.
