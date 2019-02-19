Log in
Tetra Tech : NASA Awards Tetra Tech $300 Million Architectural and Engineering Services Contract

02/19/2019 | 09:09am EST

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) announced today that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has awarded the Company a $300 million, multiple-award contract to provide architectural and engineering services to investigate, design, and implement remedial actions at the NASA Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Under this five-year contract, Tetra Tech will provide environmental assessment and engineering services including regulatory documentation, contaminant investigation, remedial design, and groundwater and soil remediation.

“Tetra Tech has been Leading with Science® to provide technical services to NASA at the Kennedy Space Center for the past 16 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to continue delivering innovative solutions to restore the properties at NASA sites.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading, global provider of consulting and engineering services. We are differentiated by Leading with Science® to provide innovative technical solutions to our clients. We support global commercial and government clients focused on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. With more than 17,000 associates worldwide, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
