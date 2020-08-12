TETRA Technologies : Announces Update To Second Quarter 2020 Results 0 08/12/2020 | 12:16am EDT Send by mail :

On August 4, 2020, TETRA Technologies, Inc. ('TETRA' or the 'Company') (NYSE:TTI), after TETRA had released earnings but before the Company had filed its Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, one of TETRA's offshore completion fluids customers announced it had filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (the 'Customer Bankruptcy'). As a result of the Customer Bankruptcy, TETRA recorded bad debt expense of approximately $2.8 millionin the three and six months ended June 30, 2020to reflect TETRA's assessment of the collectability of the outstanding receivable from that customer. TETRA recorded this charge in the general and administrative expense line of the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Due to the timing of the Customer Bankruptcy announcement, our August 4thearnings release did not take into account this significant unusual bad debt expense. Please note such bad debt expense does not impact the Company's previously reported revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margins, cash from operations or adjusted free cash flow. The attached schedules have been updated from what was previously released to reflect this bad debt reserve. This press release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States('GAAP'): Adjusted earnings per share attributable to TETRA stockholders, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue) on consolidated and segment basis, Adjusted income (loss) before tax, TETRA-only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations, and net debt. Please see Schedules E-K for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Investor Contact

For further information: Elijio Serrano, CFO, TETRA Technologies, Inc., The Woodlands, Texas, Phone: 281.367.1983, www.tetratec.com Financial Statements, Schedules and Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedules (Unaudited)

Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement

Schedule B: Financial Results By Segment

Schedule C: Consolidated Balance Sheet

Schedule D: Long-Term Debt

Schedule E: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Schedule F: Special Items

Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP Financials

Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of TETRA Net Debt

Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations

Schedule K: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Adjusted EBITDA Margins and Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margins Company Overview and Forward-Looking Statements

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), a master limited partnership. Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Revenues $ 192,441 $ 222,942 $ 288,796 $ 415,383 $ 532,524 Cost of sales, services, and rentals 133,892 148,694 206,302 282,586 383,046 Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 29,842 29,460 31,817 59,302 62,445 Impairments and other charges 8,977 5,371 2,311 14,348 2,457 Insurance recoveries (591) - - (591) - Total cost of revenues 172,120 183,525 240,430 355,645 447,948 Gross profit 20,321 39,417 48,366 59,738 84,576 General and administrative expense 34,014 30,537 36,295 64,551 70,572 Interest expense, net 17,586 17,856 18,529 35,442 36,908 Warrants fair value adjustment (income) expense 11 (338) (1,520) (327) (1,113) CCLP Series A Preferred Units fair value adjustment (income) expense - - 146 - 1,309 Other (income) expense, net 3,839 439 627 4,278 (324) Loss before taxes and discontinued operations (35,129) (9,077) (5,711) (44,206) (22,776) Provision for income taxes 2,001 1,154 2,490 3,155 4,099 Loss before discontinued operations (37,130) (10,231) (8,201) (47,361) (26,875) Discontinued operations: Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes 163 (145) (345) 18 (771) Net loss (36,967) (10,376) (8,546) (47,343) (27,646) Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 15,712 8,825 1,633 24,537 9,895 Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (21,255) $ (1,551) $ (6,913) $ (22,806) $ (17,751) Basic per share information: Loss before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.17) $ (0.01) $ (0.06) $ (0.18) $ (0.13) Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.01) Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.17) $ (0.01) $ (0.06) $ (0.18) $ (0.14) Weighted average shares outstanding 125,886 125,587 125,612 125,736 125,646 Diluted per share information: Loss before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.17) $ (0.01) $ (0.06) $ (0.18) $ (0.13) Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.01) Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders $ (0.17) $ (0.01) $ (0.06) $ (0.18) $ (0.14) Weighted average shares outstanding 125,886 125,587 125,612 125,736 125,646 Schedule B: Financial Results By Segment (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 (In Thousands) Revenues by segment: Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 71,346 $ 75,237 $ 79,767 $ 146,583 $ 141,348 Water & Flowback Services Division 24,723 57,467 73,124 82,190 151,802 Compression Division 96,372 90,238 135,905 186,610 239,374 Eliminations and other - - - - - Total revenues $ 192,441 $ 222,942 $ 288,796 $ 415,383 $ 532,524 Gross profit (loss) by segment: Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 20,819 $ 25,964 $ 19,809 $ 46,783 $ 30,472 Water & Flowback Services Division (4,836) 3,267 7,490 (1,569) 16,341 Compression Division 4,511 10,380 21,235 14,890 38,094 Corporate overhead and eliminations (173) (194) (168) (366) (331) Total gross profit $ 20,321 $ 39,417 $ 48,366 $ 59,738 $ 84,576 Income (loss) before taxes by segment: Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 13,202 $ 19,396 $ 14,614 $ 32,598 $ 20,800 Water & Flowback Services Division (8,418) (2,244) 2,460 (10,662) 4,691 Compression Division (23,006) (12,790) (3,483) (35,796) (11,284) Corporate overhead and eliminations (16,907) (13,439) (19,302) (30,346) (36,983) Total income (loss) before taxes $ (35,129) $ (9,077) $ (5,711) $ (44,206) $ (22,776) Please note that the above results by Segment include special charges and expenses. Please see Schedule F for details of those special charges and expenses. (1) Excludes discontinued operations Schedule C: Consolidated Balance Sheet (June 30, 2020Unaudited) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In Thousands) Balance Sheet: Cash (excluding restricted cash) $ 56,722 $ 17,704 Accounts receivable, net 114,306 175,918 Inventories 115,506 136,510 Other current assets 22,453 21,222 PP&E, net 713,584 758,637 Operating lease right-of-use assets 75,524 68,131 Other assets 90,499 93,800 Total assets $ 1,188,594 $ 1,271,922 Liabilities of discontinued operations $ 1,873 $ 2,098 Other current liabilities 145,454 186,625 Long-term debt (1) 843,292 842,871 Long-term portion of asset retirement obligations 12,862 12,762 Warrants liability 123 449 Operating lease liabilities 60,693 53,919 Other long-term liabilities 11,611 10,372 Equity 112,686 162,826 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,188,594 $ 1,271,922 (1) Please see Schedule D for the individual debt obligations of TETRA and CSI Compressco LP. Schedule D: Long-Term Debt (Unaudited) TETRA Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries, other than CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries, are obligated under an asset-based bank credit agreement and a term credit agreement, neither of which are obligations of CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries. CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries are obligated under a separate asset-based bank credit agreement and two series of senior notes, neither of which are obligations of TETRA and its other subsidiaries. Amounts presented exclude deferred financing costs. June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 (In Thousands) TETRA Asset-Based Credit Agreement $ - $ 1,000 $ 20,000 Term Credit Agreement 220,500 220,500 220,500 TETRA total debt 220,500 221,500 240,500 Less current portion - - - TETRA total long-term debt $ 220,500 $ 221,500 $ 240,500 CSI Compressco LP CCLP Credit Agreement 1,477 3,500 - 7.25% Senior Notes 80,722 295,930 295,930 7.50% Senior Notes 400,000 350,000 350,000 Second Lien Notes 155,529 - - Total debt 637,728 649,430 645,930 Less current portion - - - CCLP total long-term debt $ 637,728 $ 649,430 $ 645,930 Consolidated total long-term debt $ 858,228 $ 870,930 $ 886,430 Schedule E: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, this press release may include the following non-GAAP financial measures for the Company: net debt; adjusted consolidated and segment income (loss) before taxes and special charges; adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share before discontinued operations; consolidated and segment adjusted EBITDA; net income (loss) before taxes, Adjusted income (loss) before tax, Adjusted income (loss) before tax as a % of revenue, TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only free cash flow from continuing operations; and segment adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue ('Adjusted EBITDA margin'). The following schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, as more fully discussed in the Company's financial statements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Management believes that the exclusion of the special charges from the historical results of operations enables management to evaluate more effectively the Company's operations over the prior periods and to identify operating trends that could be obscured by the excluded items. Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is defined as the Company's (or the Segment's) income (loss) before taxes excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share before discontinued operations is defined as the Company's diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations. Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations as a percent of revenue) is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairments and certain non-cash charges and non-recurring adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA margin) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company's assets, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis and to assess the Company's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Adjusted income before tax is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, impairments and certain non-cash charges and non-recurring adjustments. Adjusted income before tax (and Adjusted income before tax as a percent of revenue or Adjusted income before tax margin which is Adjusted income before tax divided by revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company's normalized profitability while excluding any unusual, non-recurring items and tax benefits or detriment. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that the Company defines as cash from TETRA's operations, less capital expenditures net of sales proceeds and cost of equipment sold and including cash distributions to TETRA from CSI Compressco LP. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as TETRA only adjusted free cash flow less discontinued operations EBITDA and discontinued operations capital expenditures. Management uses this supplemental financial measure to: assess the Company's ability to retire debt;

evaluate the capacity of the Company to further invest and grow; and

to measure the performance of the Company as compared to its peer group. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations do not necessarily imply residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as they exclude cash requirements for debt service or other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted. TETRA net debt is defined as the sum of the carrying value of long-term and short-term debt on its consolidated balance sheet, less cash, excluding restricted cash on the consolidated balance sheet and excluding the debt and cash of CSI Compressco LP. Management views TETRA net debt as a measure of TETRA's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, repurchase stock, and fund investing and financing activities. Schedule F: Special Items (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Income (loss)

before taxes

and

discontinued

operations Provision

(Benefit) for

Tax Non-cont.

Interest Net Income

Attributable

to TETRA

Stockholders Diluted EPS (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (14,258) $ 2,001 $ (5,171) $ (11,088) $ (0.09) Stock Warrant fair value adjustment (11) - - (11) 0.00 Transaction and other expenses (895) - (475) (420) 0.00 Impairments and other charges (8,922) - (5,977) (2,945) (0.02) Restructuring charges (486) - (179) (307) 0.00 Debt Refinancing (4,754) - (3,184) (1,570) (0.01) Severance (3,003) - (726) (2,277) (0.02) Bad Debt (2,800) - - - (2,800) (0.02) Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (35,129) 2,001 (15,712) (21,418) (0.17) Loss from discontinued operations 163 0.00 Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported $ (21,255) $ (0.17) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Income (loss)

before taxes

and

discontinued

operations Provision

(Benefit)

for

Tax Non-cont.

Interest Net Income

Attributable

to TETRA

Stockholders Diluted EPS (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (976) $ 1,154 $ (4,892) $ 2,762 $ 0.02 Stock Warrant fair value adjustment 338 - - 338 0.00 Transaction and other expenses (457) - (216) (241) 0.00 Impairments and other charges (5,371) - (3,538) (1,833) (0.01) Restructuring charges (259) - - (259) 0.00 Severance (1,334) - (179) (1,155) (0.01) Bad debt (1,018) - - (1,018) (0.01) Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (9,077) 1,154 (8,825) (1,406) (0.01) Loss from discontinued operations (145) 0.00 Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported $ (1,551) $ (0.01) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Income (loss)

before taxes

and

discontinued

operations Provision

(Benefit)

for

Tax Non-cont.

Interest Net Income

Attributable

to TETRA

Stockholders Diluted EPS (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding unusual charges $ (2,545) $ (530) $ (11) $ (2,004) $ (0.02) Stock warrant fair value adjustment 1,520 319 - 1,201 0.01 Convertible Series A preferred fair value adjustments (146) (35) (74) (37) 0.00 5% Cash Redemption on CCLP Series A Preferred (546) (115) (278) (153) 0.00 Earnout Adjustment 400 84 - 316 0.00 Lee Plant Facility Expenses 289 61 - 228 0.00 CEO Retirement (1,843) (387) - (1,456) (0.01) Transaction Expense (376) (79) (168) (129) 0.00 Inventory Adjustment (153) (32) (68) (53) 0.00 Impairments and other charges (2,311) (485) (1,034) (792) (0.01) Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adjustments - 3,689 - (3,689) (0.03) Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (5,711) 2,490 (1,633) (6,568) (0.06) Loss from discontinued operations (345) 0.00 Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported $ (6,913) $ (0.06) Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP Financials (Unaudited)* Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net

Income

(Loss),

as

reported Tax

Provision Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax, as

Reported Impairments

& Special

Charges Adjusted

Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax Interest

Expense Adjusted

Depreciation

&

Amortization Equity

Comp.

Expense Adjusted

EBITDA (In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 13,202 $ 3,310 $ 16,512 $ (143) $ 1,934 $ - $ 18,303 Water & Flowback Services Division (8,418) 1,203 (7,215) (2) 7,617 - 400 Compression Division (23,006) 15,736 (7,270) 12,982 20,116 488 26,316 Eliminations and other 2 - 2 - - - 2 Subtotal (18,220) 20,249 2,029 12,837 29,667 488 45,021 Corporate and other (16,909) 621 (16,288) 4,749 175 1,602 (9,762) TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (37,130) $ 2,001 $ (35,129) $ 20,870 $ (14,259) $ 17,586 $ 29,842 $ 2,090 $ 35,259 March 31, 2020 Net

Income

(Loss),

as

reported Tax

Provision Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax, as

Reported Impairments

& Special

Charges Adjusted

Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax Adjusted

Interest

Expense,

Net Adjusted

Depreciation

&

Amortization Equity

Comp.

Expense Adjusted

EBITDA (In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 19,396 $ 450 $ 19,846 $ (154) $ 1,934 $ - $ 21,626 Water & Flowback Services Division (2,244) 1,607 (637) (9) 7,425 - 6,779 Compression Division (12,790) 5,971 (6,819) 12,564 19,908 324 25,977 Eliminations and other 5 - 5 - (4) - 1 Subtotal 4,367 8,028 12,395 12,401 29,263 324 54,383 Corporate and other (13,444) 73 (13,371) 5,455 197 1,145 (6,574) TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (10,231) $ 1,154 $ (9,077) $ 8,101 $ (976) $ 17,856 $ 29,460 $ 1,469 $ 47,809 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Net

Income

(Loss),

as

reported Tax

Provision Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax, as

Reported Impairments

& Special

Charges Adjusted

Income

(Loss)

Before

Tax Interest

Expense Adjusted

Depreciation

&

Amortization Equity

Comp.

Expense Adjusted

EBITDA (In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products Division $ 14,614 $ (289) $ 14,325 $ (157) $ 3,723 $ - $ 17,891 Water & Flowback Services Division 2,460 (400) 2,060 (8) 8,871 - 10,923 Compression Division (3,483) 3,607 124 12,998 19,054 590 32,766 Eliminations and other 1 - 1 - (3) - (2) Subtotal 13,592 2,918 16,510 12,833 31,645 590 61,578 Corporate and other (19,303) 268 (19,035) 5,696 172 1,673 (11,494) TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (8,201) $ 2,490 $ (5,711) $ 3,186 $ (2,525) $ 18,529 $ 31,817 $ 2,263 $ 50,084 * Excludes the impact from discontinued operations. Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of TETRA Net Debt (Unaudited) The cash and debt positions of TETRA and CSI Compressco LP as of June 30, 2020, are shown below. TETRA and CSI Compressco LP's debt agreements are distinct and separate with no cross-default provisions. Management believes that the most appropriate method to analyze the debt positions of each company is to view them separately, as noted below. The following reconciliation of net debt is presented as a supplement to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Amounts presented are net of deferred financing costs. June 30, 2020 TETRA CCLP Consolidated (In Millions) Non-restricted cash $ 50.0 $ 6.8 $ 56.7 Carrying value of long-term debt: Asset-Based Credit Agreement - 0.7 0.7 Term Credit Agreement 205.7 - 205.7 Senior Notes outstanding - 636.8 636.8 Net debt $ 155.7 $ 630.7 $ 786.5 Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 (In Thousands) Consolidated Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 38,211 $ 22,176 $ 30,965 $ 60,387 $ 38,377 Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (3,332) (10,965) (27,345) (14,297) (59,390) Consolidated adjusted free cash flow $ 34,879 $ 11,211 $ 3,620 46,090 (21,013) CSI Compressco LP Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 4,823 $ 13,357 $ 8,710 18,180 40,342 Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (1,125) (6,483) (16,434) (7,608) (39,586) CSI Compressco free cash flow $ 3,698 $ 6,874 $ (7,724) 10,572 756 TETRA Only Cash from operating activities $ 33,388 $ 8,819 $ 22,255 42,207 (1,965) Investment in CCLP Compressors - - (8,740) - (11,142) Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (2,207) (4,482) (10,911) (6,689) (19,804) Free cash flow 31,181 4,337 2,604 35,518 (32,911) Distributions from CSI Compressco LP 169 169 168 338 337 TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 31,350 $ 4,506 $ 2,772 35,856 (32,574) Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 (In Thousands) TETRA Only Cash from operating activities $ 33,388 $ 8,819 $ 22,255 $ 42,207 $ (1,965) Less: Discontinued operations operating activities (adjusted EBITDA) 163 (145) (345) 18 (771) Cash from continued operating activities 33,225 8,964 22,600 42,189 (1,194) Less: Continuing operations capital expenditures (2,207) (4,482) (10,911) (6,689) (19,804) Less: Investment in CCLP Compressors - - (8,740) - (11,142) Distributions from CSI Compressco LP 169 169 168 338 337 TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations $ 31,187 $ 4,651 $ 3,117 $ 35,838 $ (31,803) Schedule K: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Adjusted EBITDA Margins and Adjusted Income (Loss) before tax margins (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 (In Thousands) Consolidated Revenue $ 192,441 $ 222,942 $ 288,796 Income (loss) before tax (35,129) (9,077) (5,711) Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G) (14,259) (976) (2,525) Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G) 35,259 47,809 50,084 Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin (18.3) % (4.1) % (2.0) % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin (7.4) % (0.4) % (0.9) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.3 % 21.4 % 17.3 % Completion Fluids & Products Revenue $ 71,346 $ 75,237 $ 79,767 Income (loss) before tax 13,202 19,396 14,614 Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G) 16,512 19,846 14,325 Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G) 18,303 21,626 17,891 Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin 18.5 % 25.8 % 18.3 % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin 23.1 % 26.4 % 18.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.7 % 28.7 % 22.4 % Water & Flowback Services Revenue $ 24,723 $ 57,467 $ 73,124 Income (loss) before tax (8,418) (2,244) 2,460 Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G) (7,215) (637) 2,060 Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G) 400 6,779 10,923 Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin (34.0) % (3.9) % 3.4 % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin (29.2) % (1.1) % 2.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1.6 % 11.8 % 14.9 % Compression Revenue $ 96,372 $ 90,238 $ 135,905 Income (loss) before tax (23,006) (12,790) (3,483) Adjusted income (loss) before tax (Schedule G) (7,270) (6,819) 124 Adjusted EBITDA (Schedule G) 26,316 25,977 32,766 Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin (23.9) % (14.2) % (2.6) % Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margin (7.5) % (7.6) % 0.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.3 % 28.8 % 24.1 % SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc. Attachments Original document

