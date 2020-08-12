TETRA Technologies : Announces Update To Second Quarter 2020 Results
08/12/2020 | 12:16am EDT
TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Update To Second Quarter 2020 Results
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 7, 2020/PRNewswire / -- On August 4, 2020, TETRA Technologies, Inc. ('TETRA' or the 'Company') (NYSE:TTI), after TETRA had released earnings but before the Company had filed its Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, one of TETRA's offshore completion fluids customers announced it had filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (the 'Customer Bankruptcy'). As a result of the Customer Bankruptcy, TETRA recorded bad debt expense of approximately $2.8 millionin the three and six months ended June 30, 2020to reflect TETRA's assessment of the collectability of the outstanding receivable from that customer. TETRA recorded this charge in the general and administrative expense line of the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Due to the timing of the Customer Bankruptcy announcement, our August 4thearnings release did not take into account this significant unusual bad debt expense. Please note such bad debt expense does not impact the Company's previously reported revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margins, cash from operations or adjusted free cash flow.
The attached schedules have been updated from what was previously released to reflect this bad debt reserve.
This press release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States('GAAP'): Adjusted earnings per share attributable to TETRA stockholders, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue) on consolidated and segment basis, Adjusted income (loss) before tax, TETRA-only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations, and net debt. Please see Schedules E-K for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Financial Statements, Schedules and Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedules (Unaudited) Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement
Schedule B: Financial Results By Segment
Schedule C: Consolidated Balance Sheet
Schedule D: Long-Term Debt
Schedule E: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Schedule F: Special Items
Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP Financials
Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of TETRA Net Debt
Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations
Schedule K: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Adjusted EBITDA Margins and Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Margins
Company Overview and Forward-Looking Statements
TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), a master limited partnership.
Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
Jun 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2019
(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)
Revenues
$
192,441
$
222,942
$
288,796
$
415,383
$
532,524
Cost of sales, services, and rentals
133,892
148,694
206,302
282,586
383,046
Depreciation, amortization, and accretion
29,842
29,460
31,817
59,302
62,445
Impairments and other charges
8,977
5,371
2,311
14,348
2,457
Insurance recoveries
(591)
-
-
(591)
-
Total cost of revenues
172,120
183,525
240,430
355,645
447,948
Gross profit
20,321
39,417
48,366
59,738
84,576
General and administrative expense
34,014
30,537
36,295
64,551
70,572
Interest expense, net
17,586
17,856
18,529
35,442
36,908
Warrants fair value adjustment (income) expense
11
(338)
(1,520)
(327)
(1,113)
CCLP Series A Preferred Units fair value adjustment (income) expense
-
-
146
-
1,309
Other (income) expense, net
3,839
439
627
4,278
(324)
Loss before taxes and discontinued operations
(35,129)
(9,077)
(5,711)
(44,206)
(22,776)
Provision for income taxes
2,001
1,154
2,490
3,155
4,099
Loss before discontinued operations
(37,130)
(10,231)
(8,201)
(47,361)
(26,875)
Discontinued operations:
Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
163
(145)
(345)
18
(771)
Net loss
(36,967)
(10,376)
(8,546)
(47,343)
(27,646)
Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
15,712
8,825
1,633
24,537
9,895
Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders
$
(21,255)
$
(1,551)
$
(6,913)
$
(22,806)
$
(17,751)
Basic per share information:
Loss before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders
$
(0.17)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.18)
$
(0.13)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
(0.01)
Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders
$
(0.17)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.18)
$
(0.14)
Weighted average shares outstanding
125,886
125,587
125,612
125,736
125,646
Diluted per share information:
Loss before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders
$
(0.17)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.18)
$
(0.13)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
(0.01)
Net loss attributable to TETRA stockholders
$
(0.17)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.18)
$
(0.14)
Weighted average shares outstanding
125,886
125,587
125,612
125,736
125,646
Schedule B: Financial Results By Segment (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
Jun 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2019
(In Thousands)
Revenues by segment:
Completion Fluids & Products Division
$
71,346
$
75,237
$
79,767
$
146,583
$
141,348
Water & Flowback Services Division
24,723
57,467
73,124
82,190
151,802
Compression Division
96,372
90,238
135,905
186,610
239,374
Eliminations and other
-
-
-
-
-
Total revenues
$
192,441
$
222,942
$
288,796
$
415,383
$
532,524
Gross profit (loss) by segment:
Completion Fluids & Products Division
$
20,819
$
25,964
$
19,809
$
46,783
$
30,472
Water & Flowback Services Division
(4,836)
3,267
7,490
(1,569)
16,341
Compression Division
4,511
10,380
21,235
14,890
38,094
Corporate overhead and eliminations
(173)
(194)
(168)
(366)
(331)
Total gross profit
$
20,321
$
39,417
$
48,366
$
59,738
$
84,576
Income (loss) before taxes by segment:
Completion Fluids & Products Division
$
13,202
$
19,396
$
14,614
$
32,598
$
20,800
Water & Flowback Services Division
(8,418)
(2,244)
2,460
(10,662)
4,691
Compression Division
(23,006)
(12,790)
(3,483)
(35,796)
(11,284)
Corporate overhead and eliminations
(16,907)
(13,439)
(19,302)
(30,346)
(36,983)
Total income (loss) before taxes
$
(35,129)
$
(9,077)
$
(5,711)
$
(44,206)
$
(22,776)
Please note that the above results by Segment include special charges and expenses. Please see Schedule F for details of those special charges and expenses.
(1) Please see Schedule D for the individual debt obligations of TETRA and CSI Compressco LP.
Schedule D: Long-Term Debt (Unaudited)
TETRA Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries, other than CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries, are obligated under an asset-based bank credit agreement and a term credit agreement, neither of which are obligations of CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries. CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries are obligated under a separate asset-based bank credit agreement and two series of senior notes, neither of which are obligations of TETRA and its other subsidiaries. Amounts presented exclude deferred financing costs.
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
(In Thousands)
TETRA
Asset-Based Credit Agreement
$
-
$
1,000
$
20,000
Term Credit Agreement
220,500
220,500
220,500
TETRA total debt
220,500
221,500
240,500
Less current portion
-
-
-
TETRA total long-term debt
$
220,500
$
221,500
$
240,500
CSI Compressco LP
CCLP Credit Agreement
1,477
3,500
-
7.25% Senior Notes
80,722
295,930
295,930
7.50% Senior Notes
400,000
350,000
350,000
Second Lien Notes
155,529
-
-
Total debt
637,728
649,430
645,930
Less current portion
-
-
-
CCLP total long-term debt
$
637,728
$
649,430
$
645,930
Consolidated total long-term debt
$
858,228
$
870,930
$
886,430
Schedule E: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, this press release may include the following non-GAAP financial measures for the Company: net debt; adjusted consolidated and segment income (loss) before taxes and special charges; adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share before discontinued operations; consolidated and segment adjusted EBITDA; net income (loss) before taxes, Adjusted income (loss) before tax, Adjusted income (loss) before tax as a % of revenue, TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only free cash flow from continuing operations; and segment adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue ('Adjusted EBITDA margin'). The following schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, as more fully discussed in the Company's financial statements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Management believes that the exclusion of the special charges from the historical results of operations enables management to evaluate more effectively the Company's operations over the prior periods and to identify operating trends that could be obscured by the excluded items.
Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is defined as the Company's (or the Segment's) income (loss) before taxes excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share before discontinued operations is defined as the Company's diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.
Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations as a percent of revenue) is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairments and certain non-cash charges and non-recurring adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA margin) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company's assets, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis and to assess the Company's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.
Adjusted income before tax is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, impairments and certain non-cash charges and non-recurring adjustments. Adjusted income before tax (and Adjusted income before tax as a percent of revenue or Adjusted income before tax margin which is Adjusted income before tax divided by revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company's normalized profitability while excluding any unusual, non-recurring items and tax benefits or detriment.
TETRA only adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that the Company defines as cash from TETRA's operations, less capital expenditures net of sales proceeds and cost of equipment sold and including cash distributions to TETRA from CSI Compressco LP. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as TETRA only adjusted free cash flow less discontinued operations EBITDA and discontinued operations capital expenditures. Management uses this supplemental financial measure to:
assess the Company's ability to retire debt;
evaluate the capacity of the Company to further invest and grow; and
to measure the performance of the Company as compared to its peer group.
TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations do not necessarily imply residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as they exclude cash requirements for debt service or other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted.
TETRA net debt is defined as the sum of the carrying value of long-term and short-term debt on its consolidated balance sheet, less cash, excluding restricted cash on the consolidated balance sheet and excluding the debt and cash of CSI Compressco LP. Management views TETRA net debt as a measure of TETRA's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, repurchase stock, and fund investing and financing activities.
Schedule F: Special Items (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
Income (loss)
before taxes
and
discontinued
operations
Provision
(Benefit) for
Tax
Non-cont.
Interest
Net Income
Attributable
to TETRA
Stockholders
Diluted EPS
(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)
Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations
$
(14,258)
$
2,001
$
(5,171)
$
(11,088)
$
(0.09)
Stock Warrant fair value adjustment
(11)
-
-
(11)
0.00
Transaction and other expenses
(895)
-
(475)
(420)
0.00
Impairments and other charges
(8,922)
-
(5,977)
(2,945)
(0.02)
Restructuring charges
(486)
-
(179)
(307)
0.00
Debt Refinancing
(4,754)
-
(3,184)
(1,570)
(0.01)
Severance
(3,003)
-
(726)
(2,277)
(0.02)
Bad Debt
(2,800)
-
-
-
(2,800)
(0.02)
Net income (loss) before discontinued operations
(35,129)
2,001
(15,712)
(21,418)
(0.17)
Loss from discontinued operations
163
0.00
Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported
$
(21,255)
$
(0.17)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
Income (loss)
before taxes
and
discontinued
operations
Provision
(Benefit)
for
Tax
Non-cont.
Interest
Net Income
Attributable
to TETRA
Stockholders
Diluted EPS
(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)
Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations
$
(976)
$
1,154
$
(4,892)
$
2,762
$
0.02
Stock Warrant fair value adjustment
338
-
-
338
0.00
Transaction and other expenses
(457)
-
(216)
(241)
0.00
Impairments and other charges
(5,371)
-
(3,538)
(1,833)
(0.01)
Restructuring charges
(259)
-
-
(259)
0.00
Severance
(1,334)
-
(179)
(1,155)
(0.01)
Bad debt
(1,018)
-
-
(1,018)
(0.01)
Net income (loss) before discontinued operations
(9,077)
1,154
(8,825)
(1,406)
(0.01)
Loss from discontinued operations
(145)
0.00
Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported
$
(1,551)
$
(0.01)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
Income (loss)
before taxes
and
discontinued
operations
Provision
(Benefit)
for
Tax
Non-cont.
Interest
Net Income
Attributable
to TETRA
Stockholders
Diluted EPS
(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)
Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding unusual charges
$
(2,545)
$
(530)
$
(11)
$
(2,004)
$
(0.02)
Stock warrant fair value adjustment
1,520
319
-
1,201
0.01
Convertible Series A preferred fair value adjustments
(146)
(35)
(74)
(37)
0.00
5% Cash Redemption on CCLP Series A Preferred
(546)
(115)
(278)
(153)
0.00
Earnout Adjustment
400
84
-
316
0.00
Lee Plant Facility Expenses
289
61
-
228
0.00
CEO Retirement
(1,843)
(387)
-
(1,456)
(0.01)
Transaction Expense
(376)
(79)
(168)
(129)
0.00
Inventory Adjustment
(153)
(32)
(68)
(53)
0.00
Impairments and other charges
(2,311)
(485)
(1,034)
(792)
(0.01)
Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adjustments
-
3,689
-
(3,689)
(0.03)
Net income (loss) before discontinued operations
(5,711)
2,490
(1,633)
(6,568)
(0.06)
Loss from discontinued operations
(345)
0.00
Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported
$ (6,913)
$
(0.06)
Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP Financials (Unaudited)*
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
Net
Income
(Loss),
as
reported
Tax
Provision
Income
(Loss)
Before
Tax, as
Reported
Impairments
& Special
Charges
Adjusted
Income
(Loss)
Before
Tax
Interest
Expense
Adjusted
Depreciation
&
Amortization
Equity
Comp.
Expense
Adjusted
EBITDA
(In Thousands)
Completion Fluids & Products Division
$
13,202
$
3,310
$
16,512
$
(143)
$
1,934
$
-
$
18,303
Water & Flowback Services Division
(8,418)
1,203
(7,215)
(2)
7,617
-
400
Compression Division
(23,006)
15,736
(7,270)
12,982
20,116
488
26,316
Eliminations and other
2
-
2
-
-
-
2
Subtotal
(18,220)
20,249
2,029
12,837
29,667
488
45,021
Corporate and other
(16,909)
621
(16,288)
4,749
175
1,602
(9,762)
TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations
$
(37,130)
$
2,001
$
(35,129)
$
20,870
$
(14,259)
$
17,586
$
29,842
$
2,090
$
35,259
March 31, 2020
Net
Income
(Loss),
as
reported
Tax
Provision
Income
(Loss)
Before
Tax, as
Reported
Impairments
& Special
Charges
Adjusted
Income
(Loss)
Before
Tax
Adjusted
Interest
Expense,
Net
Adjusted
Depreciation
&
Amortization
Equity
Comp.
Expense
Adjusted
EBITDA
(In Thousands)
Completion Fluids & Products Division
$
19,396
$
450
$
19,846
$
(154)
$
1,934
$
-
$
21,626
Water & Flowback Services Division
(2,244)
1,607
(637)
(9)
7,425
-
6,779
Compression Division
(12,790)
5,971
(6,819)
12,564
19,908
324
25,977
Eliminations and other
5
-
5
-
(4)
-
1
Subtotal
4,367
8,028
12,395
12,401
29,263
324
54,383
Corporate and other
(13,444)
73
(13,371)
5,455
197
1,145
(6,574)
TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations
$
(10,231)
$
1,154
$
(9,077)
$
8,101
$
(976)
$
17,856
$
29,460
$
1,469
$
47,809
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
Net
Income
(Loss),
as
reported
Tax
Provision
Income
(Loss)
Before
Tax, as
Reported
Impairments
& Special
Charges
Adjusted
Income
(Loss)
Before
Tax
Interest
Expense
Adjusted
Depreciation
&
Amortization
Equity
Comp.
Expense
Adjusted
EBITDA
(In Thousands)
Completion Fluids & Products Division
$
14,614
$
(289)
$
14,325
$
(157)
$
3,723
$
-
$
17,891
Water & Flowback Services Division
2,460
(400)
2,060
(8)
8,871
-
10,923
Compression Division
(3,483)
3,607
124
12,998
19,054
590
32,766
Eliminations and other
1
-
1
-
(3)
-
(2)
Subtotal
13,592
2,918
16,510
12,833
31,645
590
61,578
Corporate and other
(19,303)
268
(19,035)
5,696
172
1,673
(11,494)
TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations
$
(8,201)
$
2,490
$
(5,711)
$
3,186
$
(2,525)
$
18,529
$
31,817
$
2,263
$
50,084
* Excludes the impact from discontinued operations.
Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of TETRA Net Debt (Unaudited)
The cash and debt positions of TETRA and CSI Compressco LP as of June 30, 2020, are shown below. TETRA and CSI Compressco LP's debt agreements are distinct and separate with no cross-default provisions. Management believes that the most appropriate method to analyze the debt positions of each company is to view them separately, as noted below.
The following reconciliation of net debt is presented as a supplement to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Amounts presented are net of deferred financing costs.
June 30, 2020
TETRA
CCLP
Consolidated
(In Millions)
Non-restricted cash
$
50.0
$
6.8
$
56.7
Carrying value of long-term debt:
Asset-Based Credit Agreement
-
0.7
0.7
Term Credit Agreement
205.7
-
205.7
Senior Notes outstanding
-
636.8
636.8
Net debt
$
155.7
$
630.7
$
786.5
Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
Jun 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2019
(In Thousands)
Consolidated
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
$
38,211
$
22,176
$
30,965
$
60,387
$
38,377
Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds
(3,332)
(10,965)
(27,345)
(14,297)
(59,390)
Consolidated adjusted free cash flow
$
34,879
$
11,211
$
3,620
46,090
(21,013)
CSI Compressco LP
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
$
4,823
$
13,357
$
8,710
18,180
40,342
Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds
(1,125)
(6,483)
(16,434)
(7,608)
(39,586)
CSI Compressco free cash flow
$
3,698
$
6,874
$
(7,724)
10,572
756
TETRA Only
Cash from operating activities
$
33,388
$
8,819
$
22,255
42,207
(1,965)
Investment in CCLP Compressors
-
-
(8,740)
-
(11,142)
Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds
(2,207)
(4,482)
(10,911)
(6,689)
(19,804)
Free cash flow
31,181
4,337
2,604
35,518
(32,911)
Distributions from CSI Compressco LP
169
169
168
338
337
TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$
31,350
$
4,506
$
2,772
35,856
(32,574)
Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations (unaudited)
