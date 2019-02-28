TETRA Technologies, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Results 0 02/28/2019 | 07:31am EST Send by mail :

Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Revenue before discontinued operations $ 282,471



$ 256,851



$ 200,081

Income (Loss) before discontinued operations 3,316



(12,852)



(31,726)

Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations(2) 46,609



41,803



29,635

GAAP EPS before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders 0.04



(0.06)



(0.22)

Adjusted EPS attributable to TETRA stockholders(2) (0.01)



(0.02)



(0.03)

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities 44,953



13,760



27,761

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations(2) $ 15,598



$ (558)



$ 4,361

Total 2018 Results

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Revenue before discontinued operations $ 998,775



$ 723,098

Net loss before discontinued operations (42,725)



(44,794)

Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations(2) 160,918



122,066

GAAP EPS before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA stockholders (0.16)



(0.19)

Adjusted EPS attributable to TETRA stockholders(2) (0.05)



(0.14)

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities 46,586



64,595

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations(2) $ 3,101



$ 24,455





(2) These measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see the accompanying schedules for the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Fourth Quarter Highlights include : Consolidated profit before taxes and before discontinued operations was $6.1 million , a $19.1 million sequential improvement. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations of $46.6 million (16.5% of revenue) increased sequentially by $4.8 million primarily due to much stronger results in our Compression segment, which benefitted from one of the strongest new equipment sales quarters in its history.

, a sequential improvement. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations of (16.5% of revenue) increased sequentially by primarily due to much stronger results in our Compression segment, which benefitted from one of the strongest new equipment sales quarters in its history. Water & Flowback Services profit before taxes was $8.0 million , 10.1% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA of $15.9 million was unchanged from the third quarter despite a year-end slowdown in activity by many operators. Revenue increased sequentially by $1.2 million . Adjusted EBITDA margins were 19.9% in the fourth quarter compared to 20.3% in the third quarter 2018.

, 10.1% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA of was unchanged from the third quarter despite a year-end slowdown in activity by many operators. Revenue increased sequentially by . Adjusted EBITDA margins were 19.9% in the fourth quarter compared to 20.3% in the third quarter 2018. Completion Fluids & Products profit before taxes was $9.5 million , 14.7% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA of $13.0 million compares to $12.5 million in the third quarter, driven by strong Gulf of Mexico and international offshore activity.

, 14.7% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA of compares to in the third quarter, driven by strong and international offshore activity. Compression net loss before taxes was $3.3 million . Adjusted EBITDA increased to $29.2 million from $24.6 million in the third quarter due to one of the highest new equipment sales quarters in the segment's history and stronger after-market activity. The Compression segment continues to see improving activity levels from service equipment being deployed into gathering and centralized gas lift systems and higher demand for aftermarket services. Utilization of the service fleet increased from 86.3% at the end of the third quarter to 86.6% at the end of the fourth quarter.

. Adjusted EBITDA increased to from in the third quarter due to one of the highest new equipment sales quarters in the segment's history and stronger after-market activity. The Compression segment continues to see improving activity levels from service equipment being deployed into gathering and centralized gas lift systems and higher demand for aftermarket services. Utilization of the service fleet increased from 86.3% at the end of the third quarter to 86.6% at the end of the fourth quarter. Completed an acquisition in the Water & Flowback segment in the Appalachian region to increase our water management offerings and balance out our production testing business there, further boosting our integrated projects strategy.

Stuart M. Brightman, TETRA's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In the fourth quarter we saw several of our segments perform at or above our expectations, which was encouraging given the challenges our industry experienced as oil prices declined to the low $40s/bbl range and from Permian Basin take away constraints. Water & Flowback Services revenue in the United States increased sequentially led by strong Permian and Mid-Con activity. We continue to make progress and gain traction with our integrated water management offerings and are very pleased with the traction we are gaining by bundling our multiple service offerings with automation. US offshore completion fluids revenue increased significantly and had the strongest quarter of the year. Compression revenue increased sequentially by 20% on higher new equipment sales and stronger aftermarket services. We do not expect new equipment sales to continue early in 2019 at the fourth quarter levels, but given the lead time necessary to fabricate new equipment, we already have in the backlog the vast majority of new equipment sales that we expect to recognize in 2019. "Water & Flowback Services fourth quarter 2018 revenue increased 1.5% sequentially to $79.8 million primarily due to strong Permian and Mid-Con activity, while the rest of the lower 48 slightly declined as customers exhausted their budgets or scaled back activity for the holidays. Although quarter on quarter the rig count was only up modestly, the inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUC's) continued to increase at a faster pace, especially in the Permian where they increased 18% since September 2018 according to the EIA. While some customers scaled back in December for the holidays, others continued through the end of the year and into January. Despite the slower completion activity in the fourth quarter, we continue to gain momentum and market share by integrating and automating our water management solutions. We are now providing more than 16 different integrated solution projects across multiple basins, up from 11 that we reported in the prior quarter. These integrated solutions are allowing us to differentiate ourselves and to provide more cost effective and efficient solutions to our customers. When fully implemented, these systems can reduce wellsite personnel requirements by up to 40%. In the fourth quarter, we expanded these offerings into a fourth region and had at least one integrated project in each of the Permian, Appalachian, Mid-Con and the Rockies regions. In December, we completed an acquisition in this segment that broadens our footprint in the Appalachian region and is expected to provide our customers an enhanced, more efficient, diverse and strategically positioned portfolio of integrated water management services in the Marcellus and Utica basins. That acquisition was almost completely integrated within two months of closing and has already generated revenue and earnings above our initial expectations. The purchase price included $7.7 million at closing, funded from cash on hand and a $1.5 million earn-out to be paid in 2019 upon the attainment of certain financial targets. "Completion Fluids & Products revenue was $64.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 2.5% from the third quarter of 2018 driven by strong offshore fluids sales. During the fourth quarter, we experienced stronger completion fluid sales volumes in the Gulf of Mexico and internationally offshore than in previous quarters in 2018. On our conference call last quarter, we reported that the TETRA CS Neptune® completion fluid projects anticipated for the fourth quarter of 2018 were pushed into 2019. One of the anticipated projects was not completed by our customer as the customer decided to cancel the completion phase of the well. The drilling phase of the second project continues but usage of the TETRA CS Neptune® fluids will be dependent on the formation pressures encountered and the completion would likely not be before the second half of 2019. We are also currently in advanced discussions for a Gulf of Mexico project scheduled for this year and believe that the downhole pressures will require TETRA CS Neptune® completion fluid as the solution. Beyond 2019 we are in discussions with two other major Gulf of Mexico deepwater operators for their lower tertiary development projects. These lower tertiary development projects will likely require our generation three TETRA CS Neptune® fluid, capable of achieving a density of

17 lbs/gallon. The third generation technology is increasing the number of TETRA CS Neptune® completion fluid applications by significantly widening the downhole pressure window and we continue to make strides in the development of this solution as well as in testing it with our customers. "Our overall pipeline for the TETRA CS Neptune® completion fluid projects continues to build and our relationship with Halliburton to identify additional TETRA CS Neptune® completion fluid opportunities continues to gain traction. "Fourth quarter 2018 Compression revenue increased 19.8% sequentially to $138.1 million, reflecting a strong market environment. Compression and related services gross margin was 43.6%. Compression and related services gross margins excluding the impact of a tax contingency of $2.1 million was 47.1% (see Schedule K for reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure), which decreased slightly from the third quarter due to slightly higher labor and inventory-related costs. New equipment orders of $18.0 million were received in the fourth quarter while total orders received in 2018 were $188 million. Our new equipment sales backlog was $105.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter, a decrease of $35 million from the end of the third quarter, which is primarily a function of strong equipment sales in the fourth quarter. We expect to deliver all of the backlog by year-end 2019. Compression loss before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $3.3 million compared to a $7.8 million loss for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $29.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $24.6 million in the third quarter. On December 20, 2018, CSI Compressco LP, a partially owned subsidiary (the "Partnership"), announced plans to reduce the quarterly common unit distribution for the fourth quarter from the $0.1875 per unit ($0.75 per unit per year) previously paid to $0.01 per unit ($0.04 per unit per year) for up to the following four quarters. The Partnership's intention is to review this reduction in the distribution in the second half of 2019. The Partnership intends to use the savings from the reduced distributions to cash redeem the remaining outstanding Series A Convertible Preferred Units to avoid diluting the Partnership's existing common unit holders as a result of the low trading price of the common units despite a strong earnings environment and outlook. On January 22, 2019, the Partnership declared a cash distribution attributable to the fourth quarter of 2018 of $0.01 per outstanding common unit, which was paid on February 14, 2019 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 1, 2019. The distribution coverage ratio for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 28x.The Partnership's goal as stated at the May 31, 2018 investor conference in New York City continues to be to improve its EBITDA leverage ratio from the current levels to 4.5x or below and it believes it is making progress towards that goal." Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Consolidated net cash from operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $45.0 million. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow in the fourth quarter was $15.3 million. Consolidated net debt was $775.5 million, while TETRA only net debt was $158.3 million (see Schedules H and I for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures). At the end of the fourth quarter TETRA only non-restricted cash was $24.2 million. Special items Special items, including Discontinued Operations, incurred in the fourth quarter, as detailed on Schedule F, include the following: $11.2 million non-cash gain for TETRA stock warrant fair value adjustment

non-cash gain for TETRA stock warrant fair value adjustment $2.1 million non-cash gain for the fair value adjustment of CSI Compressco's Series A Convertible Preferred Units

non-cash gain for the fair value adjustment of CSI Compressco's Series A Convertible Preferred Units $0.8 million of transaction expenses related to acquisition activities

of transaction expenses related to acquisition activities $0.3 million non-cash expense for a fair value adjustment of the SwiftWater earn-out obligation

non-cash expense for a fair value adjustment of the SwiftWater earn-out obligation $2.1 million expense for CSI Compressco non-income tax contingency

www.tetratec.com Financial Statements, Schedules and Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedules (Unaudited) Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement

Schedule B: Financial Results By Segment

Schedule C: Consolidated Balance Sheet

Schedule D: Long-Term Debt

Schedule E: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Schedule F: Special Items

Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP Financials

Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of TETRA Net Debt

Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Cash Flow From Continuing Operations

Schedule K: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Compression and Related Services Gross Profit and Gross Margin Excluding the Impact of Tax Contingency Company Overview and Forward-Looking Statements TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), a master limited partnership. This news release includes certain statements that are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Generally, the use of words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "projects," "anticipate," "believe," "assume," "could," "should," "plans," "targets" or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events, activities, expectations or outcomes identify forward-looking statements that the Company intends to be included within the safe harbor protections provided by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning the anticipated recovery of the oil and gas industry, expected benefits from the acquisition of SwiftWater Energy Services and expected results of operational business segments for 2019, including levels of CSI Compressco's cash distributions per unit, projections concerning the Company's business activities, financial guidance, estimated earnings, earnings per share, and statements regarding the Company's beliefs, expectations, plans, goals, future events and performance, and other statements that are not purely historical. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performances or results and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect actual results are described in the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as well as other risks identified from time to time in its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Revenues $ 282,471



$ 200,081



$ 998,775



$ 723,098

















Cost of sales, services, and rentals 206,561



142,852



717,931



498,131

Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 30,045



25,803



114,925



104,053

Impairments and other charges 681



14,876



3,621



14,876

Insurance recoveries —



—



—



(2,352)

Total cost of revenues 237,287



183,531



836,477



614,708

Gross profit 45,184



16,550



162,298



108,390

















General and administrative expense 33,580



29,518



132,446



115,414

Interest expense, net 18,700



14,497



70,946



57,246

Warrants fair value adjustment (income) expense (11,151)



6,267



(11,129)



(5,301)

CCLP Series A Preferred fair value adjustment (2,077)



1,365



(733)



(2,975)

Litigation arbitration award (income) —



—



—



(12,816)

Other (income) expense, net (9)



54



7,194



865

Income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations 6,141



(35,151)



(36,426)



(44,043)

Provision for income taxes 2,825



(3,425)



6,299



751

Income (Loss) before discontinued operations 3,316



(31,726)



(42,725)



(44,794)

Discontinued operations:













Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes (584)



(3,248)



(41,515)



(17,389)

Net income (loss) 2,732



(34,974)



(84,240)



(62,183)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,200



6,235



22,623



23,135

Net income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 4,932



$ (28,739)



$ (61,617)



$ (39,048)

















Basic per share information:













Net income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.04



$ (0.25)



$ (0.50)



$ (0.34)

Weighted average shares outstanding 125,717



114,696



124,101



114,499

















Diluted per share information:













Net income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.04



$ (0.25)



$ (0.50)



$ (0.34)

Weighted average shares outstanding 125,789



114,696



124,101



114,499



Schedule B: Financial Results By Segment (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(In Thousands) Revenues by segment:













Completion Fluids & Products $ 64,675



$ 56,305



$ 257,408



$ 257,851

Water & Flowback Services 79,783



61,308



303,072



171,621

Compression 138,066



83,105



438,673



295,587

Eliminations and other (53)



(637)



(378)



(1,961)

Total revenues $ 282,471



$ 200,081



$ 998,775



$ 723,098

















Gross profit (loss) by segment:













Completion Fluids & Products $ 14,464



$ 10,918



$ 48,675



$ 71,022

Water & Flowback Services 13,691



(5,031)



55,247



2,319

Compression 17,197



10,403



59,017



35,114

Eliminations and other (168)



260



(641)



(65)

Total gross profit $ 45,184



$ 16,550



$ 162,298



$ 108,390

















Income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations by segment:













Completion Fluids & Products $ 9,480



$ 6,406



$ 30,623



$ 63,891

Water & Flowback Services 8,044



(9,718)



28,712



(12,816)

Compression (3,280)



(9,719)



(33,797)



(37,246)

Eliminations and other (8,103)



(22,120)



(61,964)



(57,872)

Total income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations $ 6,141



$ (35,151)



$ (36,426)



$ (44,043)

Please note that the above results by Segment include special charges and expenses. Please see Schedule F for details of those special charges and expenses.

Schedule C: Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)









December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(In Thousands) Balance Sheet:





Cash (excluding restricted cash) $ 40,038



$ 26,128

Accounts receivable, net 187,592



144,051

Inventories 143,571



115,438

Assets of discontinued operations 1,354



34,879

Note receivable, including accrued interest 7,544



—

Other current assets 20,592



17,858

PP&E, net 853,931



809,432

Long-term assets of discontinued operations —



86,255

Other assets 130,905



74,573

Total assets $ 1,385,527



$ 1,308,614









Liabilities of discontinued operations $ 4,145



$ 25,688

Other current liabilities 196,206



148,026

Long-term debt (1) 815,560



629,855

Long-term portion of asset retirement obligations 12,202



11,738

CCLP Series A Preferred 27,019



61,436

Warrants liability 2,073



13,202

Long-term liability of discontinued operations —



48,225

Other long-term liabilities 15,573



17,883

Equity 312,749



352,561

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,385,527



$ 1,308,614



(1) Please see Schedule D for the individual debt obligations of TETRA and CSI Compressco LP.

Schedule D: Long-Term Debt (Unaudited) TETRA Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries, other than CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries, are obligated under an asset-based bank credit agreement and term credit agreement, neither of which are obligations of CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries. CSI Compressco LP and its subsidiaries are obligated under a separate asset-based bank credit agreement and two series of senior notes, neither of which are obligations of TETRA and its other subsidiaries. Amounts presented are net of deferred financing costs.



December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(In Thousands) TETRA





Term credit agreement $ 182,547



$ —

TETRA asset-based credit agreement —



—

TETRA 11% Senior Note —



117,679

TETRA total debt 182,547



117,679

Less current portion —



—

TETRA total long-term debt $ 182,547



$ 117,679









CSI Compressco LP





CCLP Prior Credit Facility $ —



$ 223,985

CCLP asset-based credit agreement —



—

7.25% Senior Notes 289,797



288,191

7.50% Senior Secured Notes 343,216



—

CCLP total debt 633,013



512,176

Less current portion —



—

CCLP total long-term debt $ 633,013



$ 512,176

Consolidated total long-term debt $ 815,560



$ 629,855



Schedule E: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures for the Company: net debt, adjusted consolidated and segment income (loss) before taxes, and special charges; consolidated and segment adjusted EBITDA; and TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only free cash flow from continuing operations. The following schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, as more fully discussed in the Company's financial statements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Management believes that the exclusion of the special charges from the historical results of operations enables management to evaluate more effectively the Company's operations over the prior periods and to identify operating trends that could be obscured by the excluded items. Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is defined as the Company's (or the Segment's) income (loss) before taxes excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted income (loss) before taxes (and adjusted income (loss) before taxes as a percent of revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share before discontinued operations is defined as the Company's diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding certain special or other charges (or credits) and using a normalized effective income tax rate. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations. Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations as a percent of revenue) is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairments and certain non-cash charges and non-recurring adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations (and Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations as a percent of revenue) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company's assets, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis and to assess the Company's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that the Company defines as cash from TETRA's operations, excluding cash settlements of Maritech AROs, less capital expenditures net of sales proceeds and cost of equipment sold, and including cash distributions to TETRA from CSI Compressco LP. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as TETRA only adjusted free cash flow less discontinued operations EBITDA and discontinued operations capital expenditures. Management uses this supplemental financial measure to: assess the Company's ability to retire debt;

evaluate the capacity of the Company to further invest and grow; and

to measure the performance of the Company as compared to its peer group. TETRA only adjusted free cash flow and TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations does not necessarily imply residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as it excludes cash requirements for debt service or other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted. TETRA net debt is defined as the sum of the carrying value of long-term and short-term debt on its consolidated balance sheet, less cash, excluding restricted cash on the consolidated balance sheet and excluding the debt and cash of CSI Compressco LP. Management views TETRA net debt as a measure of TETRA's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, repurchase stock, and fund investing and financing activities. Schedule F: Special Items (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Income (Loss) Before Tax Provision (Benefit) for Tax Noncont. Interest Net Income Attributable to TETRA Stockholders EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Loss attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (3,822)

$ (803)

$ (1,909)

$ (1,110)

$ (0.01)

Stock Warrant fair value adjustment 11,150

2,342

—

8,808

0.07

Convertible Series A preferred fair value adjustments 2,077

436

1,662

(21)

0.00

Other costs and expenses (773)

(162)

—

(611)

0.00

Earnout adjustment 300

63

—

237

0.00

Non-income tax contingency (2,110)

(443)

(1,476)

(191)

0.00

Impairments and other charges (681)

(143)

(477)

(61)

0.00

Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adjustments —

1,535

—

(1,535)

(0.01)

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations 6,141

2,825

(2,200)

5,516

0.04

Loss from discontinued operations





(584)

0.00

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





$ 4,932

$ 0.04











Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018

Income (Loss) Before Tax Provision (Benefit) for Tax Noncont. Interest Net Income Attributable to TETRA Stockholders EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Loss attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (8,823)

$ (1,854)

$ (4,646)

$ (2,323)

$ (0.02)

Stock warrant fair value adjustment 179

38

—

141

0.00

Convertible Series A preferred fair value adjustments (498)

(105)

(362)

(31)

0.00

Other costs and expenses (426)

(89)

(112)

(225)

0.00

Earnout adjustment 600

126

—

474

0.00

Financing costs (1,040)

(218)

—

(822)

(0.01)

Impairments and other charges (2,940)

(617)

—

(2,323)

(0.02)

Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adjustments —

2,623

—

(2,623)

(0.02)

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (12,948)

(96)

(5,120)

(7,732)

(0.06)

Loss from discontinued operations





796

0.00

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





$ (6,936)

$ (0.06)











Three Months Ended

December 31, 2017

Income (Loss) Before Tax Provision (Benefit) for Tax Noncont. Interest Net Income Attributable to TETRA Stockholders EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Loss attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (11,474)

$ (3,442)

$ (5,150)

$ (2,882)

$ (0.03)

Impairments and other charges, including inventory adjustments (14,784)

(4,435)

—

(10,349)

(0.09)

Severance expense (87)

(26)

—

(61)

0.00

Stock Warrant fair value adjustment (6,266)

(1,880)

—

(4,386)

(0.04)

Bad debt expense from customer bankruptcies (100)

(30)

—

(70)

0.00

CCLP series A Preferred fair value adjustment (1,365)

(410)

(965)

10

0.00

Software implementation (194)

(58)

(120)

(16)

0.00

Transaction costs (881)

(264)

—

(617)

(0.01)

Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adjustments —

7,120

—

(7,120)

(0.06)

Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (35,151)

(3,425)

(6,235)

(25,491)

(0.22)

Loss from discontinued operations





(3,248)

(0.03)

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





$ (28,739)

$ (0.25)











Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Income (Loss) Before Tax Provision (Benefit) for Tax Noncont. Interest Net Income Attributable to TETRA Stockholders EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Loss attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (32,334)

$ (6,734)

$ (19,044)

$ (6,556)

$ (0.05)

Severance expense (116)

(24)

(9)

(83)

0.00

Stock Warrant fair value adjustment 11,129

2,338

1,662

7,129

0.06

Convertible Series A preferred fair value adjustments 733

154

(929)

1,508

0.01

Prior debt issuance costs (3,541)

(744)

(2,238)

(559)

0.00

Other costs and expenses (2,126)

(445)

(112)

(1,569)

(0.01)

Earnout adjustment (3,400)

(714)

—

(2,686)

(0.02)

Financing costs (1,040)

(218)

—

(822)

(0.01)

Non-income tax contingency (2,110)

(443)

(1,476)

(191)

0.00

Impairments and other charges (3,621)

(760)

(477)

(2,384)

(0.02)

Effect of Deferred Tax Valuation Allowance and other related tax adjustments —

13,889

—

(13,889)

(0.11)

Net Income (loss) before discontinued operations (36,426)

6,299

(22,623)

(20,102)

(0.16)

Loss from discontinued operations





(41,515)

(0.34)

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





$ (61,617)

$ (0.50)











Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017

Income (Loss) Before Tax Provision (Benefit) for Tax Noncont. Interest Net Income Attributable to TETRA Stockholders EPS

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Loss attributable to TETRA stockholders, excluding special items and discontinued operations $ (46,564)

$ (13,969)

$ (16,237)

$ (16,358)

$ (0.14)

Impairments and other charges, including inventory adjustments (14,784)

(4,435)

—

(10,349)

(0.09)

Severance expense (1,036)

(311)

(38)

(687)

(0.01)

Stock Warrant fair value adjustment 5,301

1,591

—

3,710

0.03

Bad debt expense from customer bankruptcies (203)

(61)

—

(142)

0.00

CCLP series A Preferred fair value adjustment 2,975

893

(5,307)

7,389

0.06

Legal Award 12,879

3,864

—

9,015

0.08

Software implementation (974)

(292)

(1,553)

871

0.01

Transaction costs (1,637)

(491)

—

(1,146)

(0.01)

Effect of deferred tax valuation allowance and other related tax adjustments —

13,962

—

(13,962)

(0.12)

Net Income (loss) before discontinued operations (44,043)

751

(23,135)

(21,659)

(0.19)

Loss from discontinued operations





(17,389)

(0.15)

Net Income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders, as reported





$ (39,048)

$ (0.34)

Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP Financials (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Net Income (Loss), as reported Tax Provision Income (Loss) Before Tax, as Reported Impairments & Special Charges Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Interest Expense, Net

Depreciation & Amortization Equity Comp. Expense Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products



$ 9,480

$ —

$ 9,480

$ (164)

$ 3,723

$ —

$ 13,039

Water & Flowback Services



8,043

(300)

7,743

10

8,151

—

15,904

Compression



(3,282)

714

(2,568)

13,367

18,004

380

29,183

Eliminations and other



4

—

4

—

(4)

—

—

Subtotal



14,245

414

14,659

13,213

29,874

380

58,126

Corporate and other



(8,104)

(10,377)

(18,481)

5,487

171

1,306

(11,517)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ 3,316

$ 2,825

$ 6,141

$ (9,963)

$ (3,822)

$ 18,700

$ 30,045

$ 1,686

$ 46,609































































Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018

Net Income (Loss), as reported Tax Provision Income (Loss) Before Tax, as Reported Impairments & Special Charges Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Interest Expense

Depreciation & Amortization Equity Comp. Expense Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products



$ 8,713

$ —

$ 8,713

$ (70)

$ 3,846

$ —

$ 12,489

Water & Flowback Services



5,809

2,340

8,149

5

7,765

—

15,919

Compression



(7,844)

675

(7,169)

13,690

17,682

367

24,570

Eliminations and other



5

—

5

1

(5)

—

1

Subtotal



6,683

3,015

9,698

13,626

29,288

367

52,979

Corporate and other



(19,631)

1,111

(18,520)

5,268

172

1,904

(11,176)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (12,852)

$ (96)

$ (12,948)

$ 4,126

$ (8,822)

$ 18,894

$ 29,460

$ 2,271

$ 41,803































































Three Months Ended

December 31, 2017

Net Income (Loss), as reported Tax Provision Income (Loss) Before Tax, as Reported Impairments & Special Charges Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Interest Expense, Net Depreciation & Amortization Adjusted Equity Comp. Expense Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products



$ 6,407

$ 83

$ 6,490

$ (85)

$ 4,019

$ —

$ 10,424

Water & Flowback Services



(9,718)

15,212

5,494

(3)

4,327

—

9,818

Compression



(9,719)

1,559

(8,160)

10,985

17,280

(934)

19,171

Eliminations and other



5

—

5

—

(5)

—

—

Subtotal



(13,025)

16,854

3,829

10,897

25,621

(934)

39,413

Corporate and other



(22,126)

7,147

(14,979)

3,600

182

1,419

(9,778)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (31,726)

$ (3,425)

$ (35,151)

$ 24,001

$ (11,150)

$ 14,497

$ 25,803

$ 485 $ 29,635































































Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Net Income (Loss), as reported Tax Provision Income (Loss) Before Tax, as Reported Impairments & Special Charges Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Interest Expense, Net

Depreciation & Amortization Equity Comp. Expense Omnibus Equity Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products



$ 30,623

$ 70

$ 30,693

$ (599)

$ 15,345

$ —

$ —

$ 45,439

Water & Flowback Services



28,712

6,373

35,085

—

28,439

—

—

63,524

Compression



(33,797)

5,788

(28,009)

51,905

70,500

639

—

95,035

Eliminations and other



11

—

11

—

(17)

—

—

(6)

Subtotal



25,549

12,231

37,780

51,306

114,267

639

—

203,992

Corporate and other



(61,975)

(8,137)

(70,112)

19,640

658

6,740

—

(43,074)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (42,725)

$ 6,299

$ (36,426)

$ 4,094

$ (32,332)

$ 70,946

$ 114,925

$ 7,379

$ —

$ 160,918







Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017

Net Income (Loss), as reported Tax Provision Income (Loss) Before Tax, as Reported Impairments & Special Charges Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax Interest Expense, Net Depreciation & Amortization Adjusted Equity Comp. Expense Omnibus Equity Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands) Completion Fluids & Products



$ 63,891

$ (12,657)

$ 51,234

$ (53)

$ 16,298

$ —

$ —

$ 67,479

Water & Flowback Services



(12,816)

15,482

2,666

(296)

18,092

—

—

20,462

Compression



(37,246)

(1,937)

(39,183)

42,082

69,142

1,255

1,745

75,041

Eliminations and other



(151)

—

(151)

—

—

—

—

(151)

Subtotal



13,678

888

14,566

41,733

103,532

1,255

1,745

162,831

Corporate and other



(57,721)

(3,841)

(61,562)

15,513

521

6,508

(1,745)

(40,765)

TETRA excluding Discontinued Operations $ (44,794)

$ 751

$ (44,043)

$ (2,953)

$ (46,996)

$ 57,246

$ 104,053

$ 7,763

$ —

$ 122,066

Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of TETRA Net Debt (Unaudited)



The cash and debt positions of TETRA and CSI Compressco LP as of December 31, 2018, are shown below. TETRA and CSI Compressco LP's debt agreements are distinct and separate with no cross default provisions, no cross collateral provisions and no cross guarantees. Management believes that the most appropriate method to analyze the debt positions of each company is to view them separately, as noted below.



The following reconciliation of net debt is presented as a supplement to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.





December 31, 2018

TETRA

CCLP

Consolidated

(In Millions) Non-restricted cash $ 24.2



$ 15.9



$ 40.0













Carrying value of long-term debt:









Term Credit Agreement 182.5



—



182.5

Senior Notes outstanding —



633.0



633.0

Net debt $ 158.3



$ 617.1



$ 775.5



Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(In Thousands) Consolidated













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 44,953



$ 27,761



$ 46,586



$ 64,595

ARO settlements 35



15



35



565

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (34,487)



(23,260)



(140,793)



(51,061)

Consolidated adjusted free cash flow 10,501



4,516



(94,172)



14,099

















CSI Compressco LP













Net cash provided by operating activities 23,605



14,496



30,121



39,068

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (25,325)



(11,413)



(103,489)



(25,126)

CSI Compressco free cash flow (1,720)



3,083



(73,368)



13,942

















TETRA Only













Cash from operating activities 21,348



13,265



16,465



27,559

ARO settlements 35



15



35



565

Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (9,162)



(11,847)



(37,304)



(27,967)

Free cash flow before ARO settlements 12,221



1,433



(20,804)



157

Distributions from CSI Compressco LP 3,087



2,905



12,070



14,242

Adjusted free cash flow 15,308



4,338



(8,734)



14,399





* Includes the impact from discontinued operations. See schedule J to exclude the impact from discontinued operations.

Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to TETRA Only Adjusted Cash Flow From Continuing Operations (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec 31, 2018

Sep 30, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Dec 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017



















(In Thousands)

TETRA Only



















Cash from operating activities $ 21,348

$ 2,971

$ 13,265

$ 16,465

$ 27,559

Less: Discontinued operations operating activities (adjusted EBITDA)(1) (325)

(1,704)

146

(10,184)

(4,835)

Cash from continued operating activities 21,673

4,675

13,119

26,649

32,394

Less: Continuing operations capital expenditures(2) (9,162)

(8,270)

(11,663)

(35,618)

(22,181)

Plus: Distributions from CSI Compressco LP 3,087

3,037

2,905

12,070

14,242

TETRA only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations $ 15,598

$ (558)

$ 4,361

$ 3,101

$ 24,455





















(1) Reconciled to loss from discontinued operations as follows:

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec 31, 2018

Sep 30, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Dec 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

(In Thousands)

Loss from discontinued operations (325)

796

(3,248)

(7,443)

(17,389) Plus: Income tax provision (benefit) -

-

335

(2,326)

448 Plus: Depreciation & amortization -

-

3,059

2,085

12,106 Less: non-recurring legal settlement payment -

2,500

-

2,500

- Less: Discontinued operations adjusted EBITDA (325)

(1,704)

146

(10,184)

(4,835)





















(2) Reconciled to TETRA only capital expenditures as follows:



















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec 31, 2018

Sep 30, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Dec 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

(In Thousands)

TETRA only capital expenditures (9,162)

(8,270)

(11,847)

(37,304)

(27,967) Less: Discontinued operations capital expenditures -

-

(184)

(1,686)

(5,786) Plus: Continuing operations capital expenditures (9,162)

(8,270)

(11,663)

(35,618)

(22,181) Schedule K – Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Compression and Related Services Gross Profit and Gross Margin Excluding the Impact of Tax Contingency (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Dec 31, 2018

Sep 30, 2018







Revenue of Compression and related services $ 60,582

$ 58,869







Cost of Compression and related services, excluding depreciation 34,165

31,074







Gross Profit of Compression and related services 26,417

27,795







Gross Margin 43.6%

47.2%







Non-income tax contingency 2,110

-







Gross Profit excluding the impact of tax contingency 28,527

27,795







Gross Margin excluding the impact of tax contingency 47.1%

47.2% http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetra-technologies-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-results-300803933.html View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.

