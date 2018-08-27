CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) please note that the upcoming investor conference details have been updated. The corrected release follows:

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel antibiotics to treat life-threatening multidrug-resistant (MDR) infections, today announced that company management will give a corporate presentation at the H. C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.



A live audio webcast of the H. C. Wainwright presentation will be available on the company’s website at http://ir.tphase.com/events.cfm. The archived presentation will be available for 30 days.

Tetraphase is a biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary chemistry technology to create novel antibiotics for serious and life-threatening bacterial infections, including those caused by many of the multidrug-resistant bacteria highlighted as urgent public health threats by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Company has created more than 3,000 novel tetracycline compounds using its proprietary technology platform. Tetraphase's pipeline includes three antibiotic clinical candidates: eravacycline, TP-271 and TP-6076. Eravacycline has completed phase 3 clinical testing and is under review for potential approval in cIAI by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of August 28, 2018 and has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency. TP-271 and TP-6076 are in phase 1 clinical trials. Please visit www.tphase.com for more company information.