TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (TTPH)
EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – TTPH

09/20/2018 | 07:24pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) pursuant and/or traceable to Tetraphase’s allegedly false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with its July 2017 secondary public offering (“SPO” or the “Offering”); and/or from March 8, 2017 through February 13, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Tetraphase investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Tetraphase class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-830.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trial’s primary endpoints (within the 10% non-inferiority margin); (2) the enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trial’s primary endpoints; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Tetraphase’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 25, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-830.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
