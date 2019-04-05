Robbins Arroyo LLP: Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP reminds shareholders that purchasers of Tetraphase
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TTPH) filed a class action complaint
against the company’s officers and directors for alleged violations of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933.
Tetraphase, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various
antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening
multidrug-resistant infections. Tetraphase’s lead product candidate is
known as eravacycline.
View this information on the law firm’s Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-apr-19/
Tetraphase Accused of Misrepresenting Enrollment for Its Drug Trial
According to the complaint, Tetraphase reported that enrollment was
progressing well for the company’s IGNITE3 trial, while failing to
disclose that it was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3
trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients because the existing
population was inadequate to meet the trial’s primary endpoints. On
February 13, 2018, Tetraphase announced top-line results from its
IGNITE3 trial for the treatment of patients with complicated urinary
tract infections, revealing that eravacycline did not achieve co-primary
endpoints. The news caused Tetraphase’s stock to fall over 60%, closing
at only $2.15 per share on February 14, 2018. The stock now trades at
just $1.25.
Tetraphase Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at
(800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm’s website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE
portfolio monitoring service, Stock
Watch.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005487/en/