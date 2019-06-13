Log in
Robbins Arroyo LLP: Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

06/13/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds shareholders that purchasers of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TTPH) filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933. Tetraphase, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Tetraphase's lead product candidate is known as eravacycline.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-jun-19/

Tetraphase Accused of Misrepresenting Enrollment for Its Drug Trial

According to the complaint, Tetraphase reported that enrollment was progressing well for the company's IGNITE3 trial. However, in reality Tetraphase increased the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients because the existing population was inadequate to meet the trial’s primary endpoints. On February 13, 2018, Tetraphase announced top-line results from its IGNITE3 trial for the treatment of patients with complicated urinary tract infections, revealing that eravacycline did not achieve co-primary endpoints. The news caused Tetraphase's stock to fall over 60%, closing at only $2.15 per share on February 14, 2018. The stock now trades at just $0.72.

Tetraphase Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
