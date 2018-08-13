Robbins Arroyo LLP: Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TTPH) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018 and/or issued in connection with the company's July 2017 secondary public offering have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933. Tetraphase, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Tetraphase's lead product candidate is known as eravacycline.

Tetraphase Accused of Misrepresenting Enrollment for Its Drug Trial

According to the complaint, Tetraphase reported that enrollment was progressing well for the company's IGNITE3 trial, while failing to disclose that it was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trial's primary endpoints. On February 13, 2018, Tetraphase announced top-line results from its IGNITE3 trial for the treatment of patients with complicated urinary tract infections, revealing that eravacycline did not achieve co-primary endpoints. The news caused Tetraphase's stock to fall over 60%, closing at only $2.15 per share on February 14, 2018 and has yet to rebound. Tetraphase subsequently announced in March that the company was stopping development of the oral formulation of eravacycline.

