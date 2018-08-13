Robbins Arroyo LLP: Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals,
Inc. (NasdaqGS: TTPH) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018 and/or
issued in connection with the company's July 2017 secondary public
offering have filed a class action complaint against the company's
officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933. Tetraphase, a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the
treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant
infections. Tetraphase's lead product candidate is known as eravacycline.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc-aug-2018/
Tetraphase Accused of Misrepresenting Enrollment for Its Drug Trial
According to the complaint, Tetraphase reported that enrollment was
progressing well for the company's IGNITE3 trial, while failing to
disclose that it was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3
trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trial's primary
endpoints. On February 13, 2018, Tetraphase announced top-line results
from its IGNITE3 trial for the treatment of patients with complicated
urinary tract infections, revealing that eravacycline did not achieve
co-primary endpoints. The news caused Tetraphase's stock to fall over
60%, closing at only $2.15 per share on February 14, 2018 and has yet to
rebound. Tetraphase subsequently announced in March that the company was
stopping development of the oral formulation of eravacycline.
Tetraphase Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at
(800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
