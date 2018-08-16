Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Securities

Robbins
Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a securities class
action case was filed on behalf of purchasers of Tetraphase
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) securities between March 8, 2017 and
February 13, 2018 (the “Class Period”), including investors that
acquired securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s July 27,
2017 secondary public offering. This action was filed in the U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Garity
v. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., No. 1:18-cv-6797, and is
assigned to Judge Engelmayer.
The complaint charges Tetraphase, certain of its officers and directors,
and underwriters of its July 27, 2017 secondary public offering (“SPO”)
with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing materially false and misleading
statements and/or failing to disclose adverse facts about the Company’s
business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to
disclose that Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its
IGNITE3 trial for its lead product candidate eravacycline for the
treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (“cUTIs”), from 1,000
patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trial’s primary endpoints (within
the 10% non-inferiority margin), and that the enrollment of more
patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was
inadequate to meet the trial’s primary endpoints. As a result of
defendants’ false statements and/or omissions, Tetraphase securities
traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, with the
price of Tetraphase stock reaching a high of more than $9 per share.
On July 26, 2017, Tetraphase announced that it had commenced the
underwritten offering of 10 million shares of its common stock at $6.50
per share pursuant to a registration statement and prospectus supplement
filed on July 27, 2017. The net proceeds from the SPO, which amounted to
approximately $70 million, were to be used to fund the IGNITE3 trial for
eravacycline.
On February 13, 2018, at market close, Tetraphase announced the top-line
results from the IGNITE3 trial of eravacycline for the treatment of
cUTIs. The Company announced that the drug did not achieve its
co-primary endpoints in the trial of “responder rate (a combination of
clinical cure and microbiological success) in the microbiologic
intent-to-treat . . . population at the end-of-IV . . . treatment visit
and at the test-of-cure . . . visit, which were evaluated using a 10%
non-inferiority margin.” On this news, the price of Tetraphase stock
declined more than 60% to close at $2.15 per share on February 14, 2018.
Then, on March 6, 2018, when Tetraphase announced its fourth quarter and
year-end financial results, it stated that it did not plan to further
evaluate eravacycline for the treatment of cUTIs and had ceased its
development of an oral formulation of eravacycline.
