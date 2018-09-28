Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel antibiotics to treat life-threatening multidrug-resistant (MDR) infections, today announced that Tetraphase's Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved, pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the grant of inducement equity awards in the form of stock options to over thirty new sales employees to purchase an aggregate of 128,250 shares of Tetraphase's common stock. The options were granted as inducement equity awards outside Tetraphase's 2013 Stock Incentive Plan and were made as an inducement material to these new employees’ acceptance of employment with Tetraphase.



The stock options have exercise prices equal to the closing price of Tetraphase's common stock on October 15, 2018. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on October 15, 2019, and an additional 6.25% of the original number of shares vesting at the end of each successive quarter thereafter, subject to each respective new employee’s continued service with Tetraphase through the applicable vesting dates.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tetraphase is a biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary chemistry technology to create novel antibiotics for serious and life-threatening bacterial infections, including those caused by many of the multidrug-resistant bacteria highlighted as urgent public health threats by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Company has created more than 3,000 novel tetracycline compounds using its proprietary technology platform. Tetraphase's lead product XERAVA™ is approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. The Company’s pipeline also includes TP-271 and TP-6076, which are in phase 1 clinical trials. Please visit www.tphase.com for more company information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives, and other statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether XERAVA (eravacycline) will be successfully distributed and marketed and other regulatory and commercial risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 2, 2018. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of September 28, 2018. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.