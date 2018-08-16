Log in
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - TTPH

08/16/2018 | 02:31am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. ("Tetraphase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TTPH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Tetraphase and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On February 13, 2018, post-market, Tetraphase announced top-line results from its IGNITE3 Phase 3 clinical trial of eravacycline in complicated urinary tract infection ("cUTI"), disclosing that eravacycline did not achieve co-primary endpoints in the trial. On this news, Tetraphase's stock price fell $3.28 per share, or 60.41%, to close at $2.15 per share on February 14, 2018. Then, on March 6, 2017, Tetraphase reported its financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, and advised investors that given the results of the IGNITE3 study, the Company did not plan to further evaluate eravacycline in cUTI and had ceased its development of an oral formulation of eravacycline for the treatment of cUTI.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13,7 M
EBIT 2018 -74,6 M
Net income 2018 -72,7 M
Finance 2018 58,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,67x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,58x
Capitalization 163 M
Chart TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guy MacDonald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
L. Patrick Gage Chairman
Larry Edwards Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Watt Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jacques Dumas Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC-50.95%163
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.31%349 348
PFIZER12.40%238 721
NOVARTIS-1.07%209 761
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.84%207 063
MERCK AND COMPANY18.11%177 444
