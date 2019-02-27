Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : to Present Data on Preclinical Activity of TP-2846 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

– Data to be Presented at the 2019 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting –

– Three Abstracts Selected for Poster Presentations –

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel tetracyclines to treat life-threatening conditions, today announced it will present three posters on TP-2846, the Company’s newly revealed pipeline candidate for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The posters will be presented at the 2019 American Association for Clinical Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place March 29 – April 3 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The poster presentations will include in vitro and in vivo data supporting TP-2846’s potential as a novel tetracycline antileukemia agent.

“Decades of research have shown that tetracyclines hold potential as anticancer agents, but to date, optimizing a tetracycline for oncology has proven elusive,” said Guy Macdonald, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Leveraging our proprietary and productive discovery platform, we identified TP-2846, a structurally diverse tetracycline and potential new antileukemia agent with potent in vitro and in vivo activity. We look forward to further discussing the potential of TP-2846 at AACR and building on this encouraging preclinical dataset.”

“TP-2846 represents a new mechanism of action with potential application for AML patients regardless of mutation status,” said Jacques Dumas, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer. “By using our fully synthetic technology for building tetracyclines, we have been able to optimize TP-2846 for AML, warranting its further study in this patient population.”

The details for the data presentations at AACR are as follows:

Abstract Number: 3857

Title: Discovery and structure-activity relationship studies of TP-2846: a novel tetracycline antileukemia agent

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 2

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 12

Abstract Number: 3880

Title: In vivo activities of TP-2846: a novel tetracycline antileukemia agent

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 2

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 12

Abstract Number: 4802

Title: In vitro characterization of TP-2846: a novel tetracycline antileukemia agent

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 3

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 13

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary chemistry technology to create novel tetracyclines for serious and life-threatening conditions, including bacterial infections caused by many of the multidrug-resistant bacteria highlighted as urgent public health threats by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Company has created more than 3,000 novel tetracycline compounds using its proprietary technology platform. Tetraphase's lead product XERAVATM (eravacycline) is approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. The Company’s pipeline includes TP-271 and TP-6076, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials and TP-2846 which is in preclinical testing for acute myeloid leukemia. Please visit www.tphase.com for more company information.

Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives, and other statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether our product candidates will succeed in clinical trials and even if the clinical trials are successful, we may never achieve regulatory approval of such product candidates and other clinical, regulatory and commercial risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2018. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of February 27, 2019. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

