Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : to Present Data on Preclinical Activity of TP-2846 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Tetraphase
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on developing and commercializing novel tetracyclines to treat
life-threatening conditions, today announced it will present three
posters on TP-2846, the Company’s newly revealed pipeline candidate for
acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The posters will be presented at the 2019
American Association for Clinical Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking
place March 29 – April 3 at the Georgia World Congress Center in
Atlanta. The poster presentations will include in vitro and in
vivo data supporting TP-2846’s potential as a novel tetracycline
antileukemia agent.
“Decades of research have shown that tetracyclines hold potential as
anticancer agents, but to date, optimizing a tetracycline for oncology
has proven elusive,” said Guy Macdonald, President and Chief Executive
Officer. “Leveraging our proprietary and productive discovery platform,
we identified TP-2846, a structurally diverse tetracycline and potential
new antileukemia agent with potent in vitro and in vivo
activity. We look forward to further discussing the potential of TP-2846
at AACR and building on this encouraging preclinical dataset.”
“TP-2846 represents a new mechanism of action with potential application
for AML patients regardless of mutation status,” said Jacques Dumas,
Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer. “By using our fully synthetic
technology for building tetracyclines, we have been able to optimize
TP-2846 for AML, warranting its further study in this patient
population.”
The details for the data presentations at AACR are as follows:
Abstract Number: 3857
Title: Discovery and
structure-activity relationship studies of TP-2846: a novel tetracycline
antileukemia agent
Session Category: Experimental and
Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents
2
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 1:00 PM
- 5:00 PM
Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit
Hall B, Poster Section 12
Abstract Number: 3880
Title: In vivo activities
of TP-2846: a novel tetracycline antileukemia agent
Session
Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session
Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 2
Session Date and Time: Tuesday,
April 2, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Location: Georgia World
Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 12
Abstract Number: 4802
Title: In vitro
characterization of TP-2846: a novel tetracycline antileukemia agent
Session
Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session
Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 3
Session Date and Time:
Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Location:
Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 13
About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tetraphase
Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company using its
proprietary chemistry technology to create novel tetracyclines for
serious and life-threatening conditions, including bacterial infections
caused by many of the multidrug-resistant bacteria highlighted as urgent
public health threats by the World Health Organization and the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention. The Company has created more than
3,000 novel tetracycline compounds using its proprietary technology
platform. Tetraphase's lead product XERAVATM (eravacycline)
is approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines
Agency. The Company’s pipeline includes TP-271 and TP-6076, which are in
Phase 1 clinical trials and TP-2846 which is in preclinical testing for
acute myeloid leukemia. Please visit www.tphase.com
for more company information.
Any statements in this press release about our future expectations,
plans and prospects, including statements regarding our strategy, future
operations, prospects, plans and objectives, and other statements
containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans,"
"will" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements
within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such
forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors,
including whether our product candidates will succeed in clinical trials
and even if the clinical trials are successful, we may never achieve
regulatory approval of such product candidates and other clinical,
regulatory and commercial risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors"
section of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended
September 30, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on
November 9, 2018. In addition, the forward-looking statements included
in this press release represent our views as of February 27, 2019. We
anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views
to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking
statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any
obligation to do so.
