TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

09/24/2018

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel antibiotics to treat life-threatening multidrug-resistant (MDR) infections, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Guy Macdonald will present a corporate overview at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 5:15 p.m. Eastern Time at InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at http://ir.tphase.com/events.cfm. The archived presentation will be available for 30 days.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tetraphase is a biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary chemistry technology to create novel antibiotics for serious and life-threatening bacterial infections, including those caused by many of the multidrug-resistant bacteria highlighted as urgent public health threats by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Company has created more than 3,000 novel tetracycline compounds using its proprietary technology platform. Tetraphase's pipeline includes three antibiotic clinical candidates: XERAVATM, TP-271 and TP-6076. XERAVA is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections. TP-271 and TP-6076 are in phase 1 clinical trials. Please visit www.tphase.com for more company information.

Media and Investor Contact:
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals
Jennifer Viera
617-600-7040
jviera@tphase.com

Tetraphase Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
