Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Showcases Global Impact in 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Progress Report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today published its 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Progress Report, demonstrating the company’s social impact and responsibility performance. The report includes 2020 goals for specific topics and clear alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For the first time, an external reviewer validated select report content.

The report details Teva’s 2019 efforts to lessen the burden of existing and emerging health concerns. The company’s commitment to address such challenges is reflected in its response to COVID-19 in 2020, including its efforts to ensure continuity of medicine supply, prioritize the safety of its employees and work with governments and public health organizations to advance solutions.

“For Teva, ESG means working to improve the health of our patients and communities and running an accountable business,” said Kåre Schultz, President & CEO of Teva. “This report demonstrates our actions to increase access to quality medicines, support our employees, protect the environment and enhance compliance, while keeping patients at the heart of what we do.”

Committed to bringing more quality, affordable treatments to more people, Teva is improving health through its broad portfolio. The company received more than 1,000 approvals for generic medicines and 25 approvals for specialty medicines. Teva also donated $246 million worth of medicines to patients across the globe. With its partners, Teva implemented custom programs for caregivers in seven countries. The company also received awards for efforts to increase access to medicine and public health leadership in supporting patients with multiple chronic conditions.

Teva recognizes its impact on the environment, working to reduce pollution and ensure efficient use of energy and natural resources across its facilities and supply chain. Teva reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 17% from 2017, total waste by 13% from 2018 and total energy consumption by 6% from 2018.

The company prioritizes the safety and well-being of its employees and achieved its best-recorded internal workplace safety performance to date.

As the world faces new health challenges, Teva remains committed to improving the health of the nearly 200 million patients it serves daily—and of communities around the world. Click here to learn more about Teva’s 2019 ESG Progress Report. For more information about Teva’s response to COVID-19, please see Teva’s COVID-19 Updates and Resources.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people’s lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day, and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

