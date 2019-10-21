Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Up 12% on Opioid Litigation Settlements

By Josh Beckerman

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) shares recently traded up 12% to $8.41 as it said it reached a framework for a multistate settlement of opioid-related litigation.

Teva would donate buprenorphine naloxone tablets with a value of about $23 billion (at wholesale acquisition cost) over 10 years, and make a cash payment of up to $250 million over 10 years.

Teva and other companies also reached a settlement with two Ohio counties.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com