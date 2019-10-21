Log in
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Up 12% on Opioid Litigation Settlements

0
10/21/2019 | 02:54pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) shares recently traded up 12% to $8.41 as it said it reached a framework for a multistate settlement of opioid-related litigation.

Teva would donate buprenorphine naloxone tablets with a value of about $23 billion (at wholesale acquisition cost) over 10 years, and make a cash payment of up to $250 million over 10 years.

Teva and other companies also reached a settlement with two Ohio counties.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED -2.82% 2515 Delayed Quote.-57.12%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 7.87% 8.05 Delayed Quote.-51.36%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 171 M
EBIT 2019 4 022 M
Net income 2019 -107 M
Debt 2019 25 620 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -87,2x
P/E ratio 2020 5,16x
EV / Sales2019 1,97x
EV / Sales2020 1,83x
Capitalization 8 189 M
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 9,40  $
Last Close Price 7,50  $
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-51.36%8 189
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.05%337 021
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.88%250 869
MERCK AND COMPANY10.82%216 813
PFIZER-16.47%201 662
NOVARTIS15.10%198 751
Categories
