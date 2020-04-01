Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Update Regarding COVID-19

Providing COVID-19 treatments

We are continuously assessing our portfolio in support of COVID-19 treatment needs, and our global manufacturing network is focused on securing and scaling production of both API and finished doses for potential treatments. We do this while continuing to supply our vast portfolio of medicines to other patients.



Teva will continue to work with governments and international organizations to support emerging needs related to this crisis.

Workforce policy and measures

Our employees across all aspects of our business are safeguarding the continuity of our activities and we are committed to supporting their efforts and caring for their personal health and safety. We are enacting all appropriate measures to ensure the safe supply and transport of our medicines and APIs, and have enacted measures that ensure our sites remain open, allowing us to maintain our business, R&D and manufacturing operations. We have reduced the number of people in our facilities to only those who are essential and may not work remotely. By doing our part to reduce proximity to one another, we hope to better protect our overall workforce, and ultimately, the communities in which we live.

Business continuity

The supply chain supporting our key products, brand and generics and API, remains largely uninterrupted, and with adequate inventory of the products across our network. Additionally, based on analysis of potential scenarios, we currently have inventory and redundancy plans in place to address potential shortfalls, if any. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation in some of the key markets we produce and sell in, and are accordingly adapting our business continuity plans.

Industry leadership

Our industry plays a critical role, particularly during such challenging times. We are working with governments to do all they can, in partnership with our industry, to maintain the development, production, supply and distribution of high quality medicines for patients worldwide during this unprecedented global health crisis



