Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited    TEVA   IL0006290147

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED (TEVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Novartis unloads U.S. assets at loss to bargain-hunting Aurobindo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 08:05pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen in Stein

ZURICH/BENGALURU (Reuters) - New Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan has further reshaped the Swiss drugmaker, announcing on Thursday he is selling U.S. dermatology and generic pill assets to India's Aurobindo Pharma Ltd for up to $1 billion.

The deal, which comes after price pressure hurt the U.S. pills business, includes some 300 products. An initial $900 million cash payment could be followed by $100 million in performance-based payments to the Basel-based drugmaker.

Novartis said the transaction will result in a roughly $70 million impairment, to be confirmed when it releases third-quarter results in October.

This deal has been in the works for months but some analysts said Aurobindo was paying less than they had pencilled in for the assets.

Shares in Aurobindo rose 9 percent on the news, while Novartis stock closed down about 1 percent.

"The acquisition announced today is in line with our strategy to grow and diversify our business in the U.S.," said N Govindarajan, managing director of Aurobindo, adding the deal will make it the second-largest U.S. generics maker by prescriptions.

Aurobindo will get plants in Wilson, North Carolina, as well as in Hicksville and Melville, New York, Novartis said.

Around 750 employees as well as field representatives from the PharmaDerm branded dermatology business are expected to transfer to Aurobindo.

Narasimhan, who became CEO on Feb. 1, has pushed ahead with efforts to slim down Novartis that began under his predecessor, Joe Jimenez, to focus on higher-margin drugs.

He sold a consumer health joint venture to GlaxoSmithKline this year for $13 billion and plans to spin off his Alcon eyecare unit in 2019.

The U.S. Sandoz pills business has long been a problem child for Novartis, with price pressure hurting results and becoming a main reason the division has pared back its growth targets, most recently in July.

"Through this transaction, we are refocusing our business," said Richard Francis, the Sandoz division head, adding the disposal would allow him to focus on products such as biosimilars, or near-copies of rival's biological drug blockbusters whose patents have expired.

Analyst Stefan Schneider at Swiss bank Vontobel said the lacklustre $900 million up-front price showed just how deep the U.S. pills business and dermatology assets had fallen.

"We had assumed a price of 1 times sales for such a transaction," Schneider said. "We realise that pricing pressure in the U.S. generics market is greater that we had anticipated, as last year's revenues were $1.5 billion for this business and first-half 2018 revenues only $0.6 billion."

He has a "hold" rating on the shares.

Narasimhan, a U.S. citizen and Harvard-trained doctor, has so far said that Sandoz businesses elsewhere including in Europe remain core parts of Novartis. Overall, Sandoz had nearly $5 billion in sales in the first half.

Following this transaction, the Sandoz U.S. portfolio will include biosimilars as well as complex generics such as its Glatopa copy of Teva's Copaxone medicine for relapsing multiple sclerosis.

(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Keith Weir)

By John Miller and Nivedita Balu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUROBINDO PHARMA 9.20% 761.95 End-of-day quote.1.58%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE -1.79% 1525.4 Delayed Quote.17.44%
NOVARTIS -0.98% 78.68 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
08:05pNovartis unloads U.S. assets at loss to bargain-hunting Aurobindo
RE
12:46pACTIVE BIOTECH : regains global rights to development and commercialization of l..
AQ
12:46pACTIVE BIOTECH : Teva Relinquishes Laquinimod, Returning the Rights to Active Bi..
AQ
09/04TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Announces $400 Million Debt Tender Offer
BU
08/27REKAH PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY : to take over some Teva Israel production
AQ
08/27Allergan, Mohawk Tribe request rehearing in sovereign immunity IPR case
AQ
08/25EpiPen Shortage Hits Back-to-School Season
DJ
08/23NEW FINDINGS IN OBSTRUCTIVE SLEEP AP : Findings from...
AQ
08/21Teva and Regeneron Announce Positive Topline Phase 3 Fasinumab Results in Pat..
AQ
08/21TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Teva Pharmaceutical and Tilray
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:43pBiotechs and biopharmas in the red 
09/055%+ DIVIDEND YIELD PORTFOLIO : Foreign Markets Disappointing You Again? (August .. 
09/05Teva bails on laquinimod, returns rights to Active Biotech 
08/31Big Pharma in the red after AstraZeneca lupus flop 
08/30Adamis Offers A Rare Business Update 
Financials ($)
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 19,5 $
Spread / Average Target -15%
Managers
NameTitle
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Carlo de Notaristefani Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Michael McClellan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amir Elstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED23 218
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.29%358 738
PFIZER14.22%242 515
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.57%214 575
NOVARTIS-3.57%212 346
MERCK AND COMPANY21.95%180 715
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.