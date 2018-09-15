Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Announces U.S. Approval of AJOVYTM (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection, the First and Only Anti-CGRP Treatment with Both Quarterly and Monthly Dosing for the Preventive Treatment of Migraine in Adults

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today
announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved
AJOVYTM (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection for the preventive
treatment of migraine in adults. AJOVY, a humanized monoclonal antibody
that binds to calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) ligand and blocks
its binding to the receptor, is the first and only anti-CGRP treatment
for the prevention of migraine with quarterly (675 mg) and monthly (225
mg) dosing options.
“Migraine is a disabling neurological disease that affects more than 36
million people in the United States,” said Stephen Silberstein, MD,
Director, Jefferson Headache Center at Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital, and lead investigator of the Phase III clinical trial program
for AJOVY. “About 40 percent of people living with migraine may be
appropriate candidates for preventive treatment, yet the majority of
them are untreated. I am pleased to have another treatment option that
may allow my patients to experience fewer monthly migraine days.”
AJOVY was evaluated in two Phase III, placebo-controlled clinical trials
that enrolled patients with disabling migraine and was studied as both a
stand-alone preventive treatment and in combination with oral preventive
treatments. In these trials, patients experienced a reduction in monthly
migraine days during a 12-week period. The most common adverse reactions
(≥5 percent and greater than placebo) were injection site reactions.
“This is an important day for Teva and complements our long-standing
history of helping patients living with diseases of the central nervous
system,” said Kåre Schultz, President and CEO of Teva. “The approval of
AJOVY helps us to continue to provide access to important medicines and
to deliver on our commitment to our key stakeholders – patients,
employees and shareholders.”
“With limited availability of preventive treatment options, AJOVY
provides physicians with an important new option for their patients,”
said Hafrun Fridriksdottir, Executive Vice President, Global R&D at
Teva. “This approval furthers our ongoing commitment and experience in
neurological conditions like migraine.”
The U.S. Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) of AJOVY is $575 per monthly
dose and $1,725 per quarterly dose. AJOVY will be available through
retail and specialty pharmacies in approximately two weeks. There is a
savings offer for AJOVY. Commercially insured patients may pay as little
as $0 on prescriptions for AJOVY until the offer expires. Teva Shared
Solutions® is available to provide support services for
patients and offices. Visit AJOVY.com
to learn more.
“Today’s approval is an important step forward for Teva and the migraine
community,” said Brendan O’Grady, Executive Vice President and Head of
North America Commercial at Teva. “Our entire organization is proud to
bring this new biologic product forward at a responsible price, and we
are eager to work with insurers to encourage coverage that provides full
access and availability in this much needed category.”
About AJOVYTM
AJOVY is indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.
AJOVY is available as a 225 mg/1.5mL single dose injection in a
prefilled syringe with two dosing options – 225 mg monthly administered
as one subcutaneous injection, or 675 mg every three months (quarterly),
administered as three subcutaneous injections. AJOVY can be administered
in office by a healthcare professional or at home by a patient or
caregiver. No starting dose is required to begin treatment.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Contraindications: AJOVY is contraindicated in patients with
serious hypersensitivity to fremanezumab-vfrm or to any of the
excipients.
Hypersensitivity Reactions: Hypersensitivity reactions, including
rash, pruritus, drug hypersensitivity, and urticaria were reported with
AJOVY in clinical trials. Most reactions were mild to moderate, but some
led to discontinuation or required corticosteroid treatment. Most
reactions were reported from within hours to one month after
administration. If a hypersensitivity reaction occurs, consider
discontinuing AJOVY and institute appropriate therapy.
Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions (≥5% and
greater than placebo) were injection site reactions.
Please click here
for full Prescribing Information for AJOVYTM
(fremanezumab-vfrm) injection.
About Teva
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a global
leader in generic medicines, with innovative treatments in select areas,
including CNS, pain and respiratory. We deliver high-quality generic
products and medicines in nearly every therapeutic area to address unmet
patient needs. We have an established presence in generics, specialty,
OTC and API, building on more than a century-old legacy, with a fully
integrated R&D function, strong operational base and global
infrastructure and scale. We strive to act in a socially and
environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Israel, with
production and research facilities around the globe, we employ 45,000
professionals, committed to improving the lives of millions of patients.
Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.
