Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Announces US Launch of a Generic Version of Elidel® (Pimecrolimus) Cream, 1%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced the launch of a generic version of Elidel®1 (pimecrolimus) Cream, 1% in the U.S.

Pimecrolimus Cream, 1% is a topical prescription medicine to be used as second-line therapy for the short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate eczema (atopic dermatitis) in non-immunocompromised adults and children 2 years of age and older who have failed to respond adequately to other topical prescription treatments, or when those treatments are not advisable.

Brendan O’Grady, EVP and Head of North America Commercial at Teva said, “We’re proud to offer another affordable treatment option. This launch represents an important addition to our generics portfolio and underscores our commitment to ensuring that patients have more treatment options.”

With over 550 generic medicines available, Teva has the largest portfolio of FDA-approved generic products on the market and holds the leading position in first-to-file opportunities, with over 100 pending first-to-files in the U.S. Currently, one in seven generic prescriptions dispensed in the U.S. is filled with a Teva generic product.

Elidel® Cream, 1% had annual sales of approximately $218.4 million in the US, according to IQVIA data as of October 2018.

About Pimecrolimus Cream, 1%

Pimecrolimus Cream, 1% is indicated as second-line therapy for the short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in non-immunocompromised adults and children 2 years of age and older, who have failed to respond adequately to other topical prescription treatments, or when those treatments are not advisable.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: Long-term Safety of Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors Has Not Been Established. Although a causal relationship has not been established, rare cases of malignancy (e.g., skin and lymphoma) have been reported in patients treated with topical calcineurin inhibitors, including Pimecrolimus Cream, 1%. Continuous long-term use of topical calcineurin inhibitors, including Pimecrolimus Cream, 1%, in any age group should be avoided, and application limited to areas of involvement with atopic dermatitis. Pimecrolimus Cream, 1% is not indicated for use in children less than 2 years of age.

Pimecrolimus Cream, 1% is contraindicated in individuals with a history of hypersensitivity to pimecrolimus or any of the components of the cream. Pimecrolimus Cream, 1% should not be used in immunocompromised adults and children, including patients on systemic immunosuppressive medications. The use of pimecrolimus cream, 1% should be avoided on malignant or pre-malignant skin conditions. Malignant or pre-malignant skin conditions, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), can present as dermatitis. Pimecrolimus Cream, 1% should not be used in patients with Netherton’s Syndrome or other skin diseases where there is the potential for increased systemic absorption of pimecrolimus. The safety of Pimecrolimus Cream, 1% has not been established in patients with generalized erythroderma.

Before commencing treatment with Pimecrolimus Cream, 1%, bacterial or viral infections at treatment sites should be resolved. The use of Pimecrolimus Cream, 1% may cause local symptoms such as skin burning (burning sensation, stinging, soreness) or pruritus. During the course of treatment, it is prudent for patients to minimize or avoid natural or artificial sunlight exposure, even while Pimecrolimus Cream, 1% is not on the skin. The potential effects of Pimecrolimus Cream, 1% on skin response to ultraviolet damage are not known.

In clinical trials, cases of lymphadenopathy were reported while using Pimecrolimus Cream, 1%. The safety and efficacy of Pimecrolimus Cream, 1% in immunocompromised patients have not been studied. In clinical trials, the most commonly reported adverse reactions (greater than or equal to 1%) were application site burning, headache, nasopharyngitis, cough, influenza, pyrexia and viral infection.

For more information, please see accompanying Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning. A copy may be requested from Teva US Medical Information at 888-4-TEVA-USA (888-838-2872) or druginfo@tevapharm.com, or Teva’s Public Relations or Investor Relations contacts.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a global leader in generic medicines, with innovative treatments in select areas, including CNS, pain and respiratory. We deliver high-quality generic products and medicines in nearly every therapeutic area to address unmet patient needs. We have an established presence in generics, specialty, OTC and API, building on more than a century-old legacy, with a fully integrated R&D function, strong operational base and global infrastructure and scale. We strive to act in a socially and environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Israel, with production and research facilities around the globe, we employ 45,000 professionals, committed to improving the lives of millions of patients. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Teva's generic version of Elidel®2, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to:

The uncertainty of the commercial success of our generic version of pimecrolimus cream.

our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including: that we are substantially dependent on our generic products; competition for our specialty products, especially COPAXONE®, our leading medicine, which faces competition from existing and potential additional generic versions and orally-administered alternatives; competition from companies with greater resources and capabilities; efforts of pharmaceutical companies to limit the use of generics including through legislation and regulations; consolidation of our customer base and commercial alliances among our customers; the increase in the number of competitors targeting generic opportunities and seeking U.S. market exclusivity for generic versions of significant products; price erosion relating to our products, both from competing products and increased regulation; delays in launches of new products and our ability to achieve expected results from investments in our product pipeline; our ability to take advantage of high-value opportunities; the difficulty and expense of obtaining licenses to proprietary technologies; and the effectiveness of our patents and other measures to protect our intellectual property rights;

our substantially increased indebtedness and significantly decreased cash on hand, which may limit our ability to incur additional indebtedness, engage in additional transactions or make new investments, and may result in a further downgrade of our credit ratings; and our inability to raise debt or borrow funds in amounts or on terms that are favorable to us;

our business and operations in general, including: failure to effectively execute the restructuring plan announced in December 2017; uncertainties related to, and failure to achieve, the potential benefits and success of our new senior management team and organizational structure; harm to our pipeline of future products due to the ongoing review of our R&D programs; our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; potential additional adverse consequences following our resolution with the U.S. government of our FCPA investigation; compliance with sanctions and other trade control laws; manufacturing or quality control problems, which may damage our reputation for quality production and require costly remediation; interruptions in our supply chain; disruptions of our or third party information technology systems or breaches of our data security; the failure to recruit or retain key personnel; variations in intellectual property laws that may adversely affect our ability to manufacture our products; challenges associated with conducting business globally, including adverse effects of political or economic instability, major hostilities or terrorism; significant sales to a limited number of customers in our U.S. market; our ability to successfully bid for suitable acquisition targets or licensing opportunities, or to consummate and integrate acquisitions; and our prospects and opportunities for growth if we sell assets;

compliance, regulatory and litigation matters, including: costs and delays resulting from the extensive governmental regulation to which we are subject; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and reductions in pharmaceutical pricing, reimbursement and coverage; governmental investigations into sales and marketing practices; potential liability for patent infringement; product liability claims; increased government scrutiny of our patent settlement agreements; failure to comply with complex Medicare and Medicaid reporting and payment obligations; and environmental risks;

other financial and economic risks, including: our exposure to currency fluctuations and restrictions as well as credit risks; potential impairments of our intangible assets; potential significant increases in tax liabilities; and the effect on our overall effective tax rate of the termination or expiration of governmental programs or tax benefits, or of a change in our business;

and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, including in the section captioned “Risk Factors,” and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov and www.tevapharm.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

1 ELIDEL® is a registered trademark of Meda Pharma S.A.R.L. used under license © 2017 Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC.

2 ELIDEL® is a registered trademark of Meda Pharma S.A.R.L. used under license © 2017 Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005305/en/