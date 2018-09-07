Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : FDA Approves TEVA's Cassipa to Treat Opioid Dependence

By Stephen Nakrosis



Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. on Friday received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its drug Cassipa to be used in the treatment of opioid dependence.

The FDA said the new action also provides a new dosage strength of buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film, which are applied under the tongue, in both brand name and generic versions and in various strengths.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said "The FDA is committed to helping those with opioid use disorder transition to lives of sobriety. We've taken a number of steps to advance the development of new FDA-approved treatments for opioid dependence and encourage health care professionals to ensure patients are offered an adequate chance to benefit from these therapies."

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. is a division of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (TEVA).

American Depository Receipts of Teva finished Friday trading down 1.15%, to $21.50, after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to neutral on concerns the FDA's upcoming decision on Teva's migraine drug may not go well, and will weigh on the shares. In after-hours trading Friday, Teva's ADRs were down 0.09% to $21.48.

