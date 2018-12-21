Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : FDA Approves Teva's Digital Asthma Inhaler With Built-In Sensors

By Maria Armental



A digital version of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s (TEVA, TEVA.TV) ProAir asthma inhaler has been approved for sale by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company said Friday.

The ProAir Digihaler, which releases about 117 mcg of albuterol sulfate and is intended for those aged 4 and older, has built-in sensors to detect when the inhaler is used and measure inspiratory flow. The sensors connect to a mobile application, Teva said.

Teva said it will introduce the product on a limited basis in 2019 through some "early experience" programs in partnership with healthcare systems and plans to launch it nationally in 2020.

