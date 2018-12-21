Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited    TEVA   IL0006290147

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED (TEVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : FDA Approves Teva's Digital Asthma Inhaler With Built-In Sensors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 10:25pm CET

By Maria Armental

A digital version of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s (TEVA, TEVA.TV) ProAir asthma inhaler has been approved for sale by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company said Friday.

The ProAir Digihaler, which releases about 117 mcg of albuterol sulfate and is intended for those aged 4 and older, has built-in sensors to detect when the inhaler is used and measure inspiratory flow. The sensors connect to a mobile application, Teva said.

Teva said it will introduce the product on a limited basis in 2019 through some "early experience" programs in partnership with healthcare systems and plans to launch it nationally in 2020.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
10:25pTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : FDA Approves Teva's Digital Asthma Inhaler With..
DJ
09:20pTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Announces FDA Approval of First and Only Digita..
BU
12/18PATRICK THOMAS : FTC Approves Teva Petition to Give Pfizer More Time to Sell Dru..
DJ
12/17TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Announces Positive Topline Phase IIIb Results w..
BU
12/17CELLTRION : and Teva Announce FDA Approval of HERZUMA (trastuzumab-pkrb), a Bios..
AQ
12/16TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Israeli drug giant Teva to move offices to Tel ..
AQ
12/15TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Celltrion and Teva Announce FDA Approval of HER..
BU
12/14FDA Approves Herceptin Biosimilar Herzuma
DJ
12/14TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; C..
AQ
12/12FDA Issues Warning Letter to Zhejiang Huahai in Valsartan Recall
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 26,0 $
Spread / Average Target 59%
Managers
NameTitle
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Carlo de Notaristefani Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Michael McClellan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amir Elstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED17 849
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.20%344 017
PFIZER15.82%243 310
NOVARTIS2.01%215 613
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.26%211 268
MERCK AND COMPANY30.60%191 102
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.